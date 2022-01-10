Pushing 40 years old, Second Harvest Food Bank in its approaching middle age is initiating new steps to feed Southwestern Louisiana’s hungry. It won’t be easy, given the number of hungry people here.

Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest’s Acadiana operation, said there are some 320,000 people identified as “hungry” or food insecure in the 12 parishes that stretch from St. Mary to the Texas line. they include Acadia, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion.

That number of hungry was taken pre-COVID-19 and prior to three major hurricanes, he said, and COVID-19 and those hurricanes have changed everything.

+2 Festival International founder, longtime Lafayette city leader dies: ‘This is a sad day’ Longtime Lafayette community development director and businessman Phil Lank, who was involved in myriad civic projects during more than 15 yea…

Scelfo said those the hungry in the Southwest Louisiana region represent about 25% of the population — 1 in 4 families; 1 in 3 children is food-insecure. Those numbers people fed by Second Harvest swelled to about 900,000 people between March 2020, which was the start of the pandemic, and March 2021. About 28 million meals were served in 2020 in the western parishes.

Scelfo said food was served through ongoing programs that included mass distribution for emergency responses. That meant distributing mostly shelf-stable food to “a lot of people in long lines.”

“We served them on a regular basis through food insecure situations,” he said. Food-insecure people, he said, miss about 170 meals per year. They routinely have to choose between buying food and buying medicine or buying food and paying rent. One in four seniors choose between food, utilities and medicine, according to Second Harvest data.

Expert panel sees more local recovery in 2022, but inflation, COVID pose challenges Lafayette fared well enough in a COVID-19 affected economy in 2021, recovering half of jobs that were lost here the previous year and creating…

Because some of Southwest Louisiana’s hungry live outside the easy sight of most Louisianians, their need is not always widely known to others. Hurricane Laura in August 2020 and Hurricane Delta in October 2020 both affected mostly the southwestern corner of the state. Hurricane Ida, which battered southern Louisiana in August 2021, inflicted substantial damage on coastal areas like Port Fourchon, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, far from major roadways.

Through the pandemic and during the hurricanes and their aftermaths, Second Harvest partnered with other food pantries and agencies like St. Joseph Diner in Lafayette to prepare and distribute meals. But the partnership with the diner will end in February, as the diner returns to serving meals to the hungry directly in downtown Lafayette. Partnerships with other agencies and food pantries will form or continue.

Scelfo said new programs will also address the needs of the hungry. They will include a farmer’s initiative program through which Second Harvest will identify local farmers, some low-income, and form partnerships with them to grow produce as cash crops. The farmers will help the farmers establish and improve their farms. In return, the farmers will sell food to Second Harvest, who will distribute it, mostly through their affiliated food banks.

Former LAGCOE leader turns to new career as a 'futurist'; here's what that means Angela Cring, former executive director of the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition, peered into her past to find her future — as a certified f…

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The farmer program began last June, he said, with the first produce delivered in November. Four Acadiana farmers were identified as partners, and Second Harvest paid for planting.

“They harvest and we deliver,” he said. About 6,000 pounds of food has been produced, boxed and delivered through the fledgling initiative.

Second Harvest will also use mobile markets — the Makin' Groceries Mobile Market to serve Acadiana — in 2021 to distribute food to the poor. Scelfo said the rural poor oftentimes live too far from where fresh produce is sold so Second Harvest will truck food to sell at low prices where food-insecure people live.

“We might have eggs, milk and a mixture of vegetables,” he said. “Extra vegetables go to pantries. And pantries deliver to local neighborhood.”

Scelfo said Acadiana farmers mostly grow commodities — rice, sugar, soybeans — instead of vegetables. Smaller farmers might sell vegetables at farmer’s markets, sometimes as far away as Baton Rouge.

“What we are trying to do is keep as much food as possible in Acadiana,” Scelfo said. By setting up mobile markets, he said, it makes distribution guaranteed for participating small farmers.

Second Harvest will also partner with Ochsner hospitals' geriatric patient programs to feed food-insecure patients after they leave the hospital. It’s a geriatric home delivery program intended to protect elderly patients from malnutrition.

Scelfo said the geriatric program will begin in 2022. Ochsner’s will ID some 20 to 30 elderly patients each week who are in danger of returning to homes with no food. The program will grow incrementally. Patients will leave the hospital with enough food for at least three days and nurses who attend to homebound patients will report if more food is need. He said United Way will partner with Second Harvest for the program, which will begin as early as March.

Second Harvest is no stranger to Southwest Louisiana. It was founded by Archbishop Philip M. Hannan, Bishop Roger P. Morin and Gregory Ben Johnson in 1982, and started distributing food through 23 faith-based organizations a year later.

The organization was renamed Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana in 1985. It opened a facility in Lafayette in 2006.