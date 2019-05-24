Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on Friday filed a petition to appeal a district judge's ruling that the Lafayette City-Parish Council can correct council district errors with an ordinance instead of a vote of constituents.
Judge John Trahan ruled in favor of the council May 8. Lane Roy, attorney for the plaintiff Keith Kishbaugh, filed an appeal May 21.
Attorneys with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, representing Ardoin in the lawsuit and appeal, urged the Third Circuit Court of Appeal to hear the appeal quickly because qualifying for new city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette council seats is Aug. 6-8, with elections scheduled Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.
Kishbaugh sued to stop Lafayette Consolidated Government and election officials from implementing changes to the new city and parish council districts outlined in a March City-Parish Council ordinance.
Voters approved a home rule charter amendment Dec. 8, 2018, replacing the nine-member City-Parish Council with a five-person city council and a five-person parish council. It would be the first major change since the home rule charter was approved in 1992 creating LCG and the nine-person combined council.
About 10 days after the Dec. 8 election, the registrar of voters noticed descriptions of the new districts don't match maps of the new districts. The City-Parish Council, on advice of its attorneys, adopted an ordinance in March correcting the errors. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office opined that, because the charter lists precincts by district, the corrections had to go to another public vote.
Kishbaugh sued in April to stop implementation of the changes by ordinance. Ardoin intervened in the lawsuit. Six of 330 city of Lafayette residents left out of the city council district descriptions also intervened in support of the council's ordinance.
If the appeal court overturns Trahan's decision, it may be appealed to the state supreme court. If the ultimate decision is voters must weigh in on the district boundary changes, the council elections scheduled for October and November would have to be delayed.