Lafayette's City and Parish Councils hit the brakes Tuesday on spending $85 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on 70 infrastructure-heavy projects proposed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory three weeks ago.
Instead, after a three-hour discussion, the councils allotted $180,000 each from the city's and parish's share of the federal money to hire a consultant. The rest of the money was removed from specific projects proposed by Guillory and placed in separate city and parish ARPA reserve funds.
The councils will revisit the projects and may substitute some projects on the original list with projects and funding for agencies that benefit the poor and homeless.
The move came after several residents and council members said at least some of the windfall should be used to help people actually suffering as a result of the COVID pandemic and address economic and healthcare disparities.
"This is a golden opportunity for us to correct some long-term systemic issues that have plagued this community, this state and this nation for years and we're literally passing it up to focus on roads, streets, bridges and drainage," City Councilman Glenn Lazard said. "COVID has had a disproportionate impact on poor people and people that look like me, frankly. Let’s take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to literally change the social fabric of this community."
The federal rescue plan was designed to assist state and local governments get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, replace lost government revenue for public services, provide economic stability to households and businesses and address systemic public health and economic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.
None of the 70 projects in Guillory's proposed plan would provide help to the homeless, jobless or poor affected by COVID.
Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said the agency is receiving about 500 calls on average every day this month from people in crisis.
"We're in a complete freefall," Boudreaux told the councils. "Families living in cars all summer with their children, with babies. These cars are parked in your districts."
Acadiana schools are realizing the extent of the homelessness crisis when parents go to register their children for school and they don't have an address, she said, and the children are filthy and hungry.
"It's heartbreaking," Boudreaux said.
The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing and its member organizations have been working on solutions to the growing homeless crisis. The group emailed council members over two weeks ago requesting $6.5 million of the federal relief funds to assist with homelessness, including a new emergency shelter and operating funds for it and Faith House, which provides housing for victims of domestic abuse.
Leigh Rachal, ARCH executive director, asked the councils to consider the most pressing needs of the community whose residents have suffered loss of life, loss of income and loss of homes as a result of COVID.
The projects proposed by Guillory, she said, are needed, "But are they the most-needed projects?"
The U.S. Department of Treasury is expected to finalize rules in the next 60-90 days on how the federal relief money can be spent. Some residents questioned why the council and Guillory were in such a rush to adopt a plan before knowing which projects are allowed.
The councils have until 2024 to allocate the money and until 2026 to spend the money. Lafayette Consolidated Government will be required to file several reports on how it's spending the money, the first report due Aug. 31.
Council members adopted an ordinance Tuesday acepting the first half of the federal money. They agreed to allocate $360,000 in ARPA money -- $180,000 from city funds and $180,000 from parish funds -- to hire consultants to help file the first reports timely and correctly and to calculate how much revenue the city and parish governments lost due to the pandemic.
The city of Lafayette was awarded $38.25 million and the parish $47.46 million in ARPA funds. They have received half the money. The remainder is expected in June of 2022.