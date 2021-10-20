Megan Boudreaux was sad and a bit frustrated to learn of the 17 American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti over the weekend.

The Lafayette native said she and her family would love nothing more than to return to their home in Haiti, where they run a nonprofit organization that encourages, educates and empowers children.

"It's just not a safe place for Americans to be right now," Boudreaux said. "It's very hard to be sympathetic — obviously we are because they're humans, and we want them to be OK — but it's hard to be sympathetic when the U.S. government's saying 'Do not travel to Haiti.'"

Boudreaux had no idea when she left Haiti in March 2020 that she would end up living in Lafayette long term with her husband, their two biological children and three adopted Haitian children. The family had packed just a week's worth of clothing for the trip, which was planned around a Lafayette fundraiser for Respire Haiti, the nonprofit Boudreaux started in 2011.

Initially, they were trapped in Lafayette because the coronavirus closed airports. As air travel resumed, however, they chose to remain in Louisiana because of the civil unrest unfolding in Haiti.

"We're grateful because our kids are able to go to school and be safe and get some healing and kind of figure things out," Boudreaux said. "But it's really challenging because we feel like we kind of were just forced out, forced to make the decision to stay in the States for a while. It's really confusing. My kids are just so heartbroken because they'll say, 'Oh, I need this,' but it's in Haiti. It's just really difficult."

Boudreaux said her family has felt hopeless in recent months. Gang violence has become even more prevalent in Haiti since July, when the country's president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.

Saturday's kidnapping of 16 American citizens and one Canadian by the 400 Mawozo gang is the latest in a wave of indiscriminate abductions as Haiti suffers from political instability and civil unrest. The gang is demanding $1 million for each of the kidnapped missionaries, which include five men, seven women and five children. The children's ages range from 8 months to 15 years old, according to the Ohio-based group Christian Aid Ministries that's affiliated with the missionaries.

"Obviously we feel for them and it's really sad, but they brought children," Boudreaux said. "And it's crazy because everyone's saying 'Don't travel,' and you've got these people that think they're immune to having something happen and then, of course, something happens. It's just kind of hard because obviously we want them to be safe, but hopefully their organization will learn from this because they've been nonchalant. They don't think anything's ever going to happen."

Although Boudreaux has returned to Haiti a few times as pandemic precautions eased, she hasn't been back since June because of the risk. Her family canceled a planned trip to Haiti for this month because of the current climate.

The Boudreauxs are still largely living out of the suitcases they packed for a weeklong trip last year. Most of their belongings — including their two dogs, a black lab named Rêve and a white mutt named Snowy — remain at their Haiti home. Boudreaux's nonprofit continues to operate, relying solely on the Haitian employees as the American employees have sought refuge outside of the country. A neighbor is caring for their dogs.

Boudreaux first went to Haiti in 2010 while working for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She said initially she was “volun-told” to go to Haiti because, at 24, she was the youngest person in the office at the time.

Less than a year later, Boudreaux moved to Haiti and started Respire Haiti.

Boudreaux’s nonprofit now employs 140 people full time between Haiti and the United States. Respire Haiti has had a direct impact of $8.5 million in the community of Gressier, Haiti, according to a 10-year impact report by the organization. The nonprofit has served 2.16 million meals, has taught 1,200 adults English, has built 22 classrooms and boasts a 100% passing rate for students on their state exams.

Lafayette students have also been involved in the Haitian nonprofit and school through fundraisers, book drives and shoe donations.

Saint Thomas More Catholic High School students helped build and maintain a computer lab through the Haitian nonprofit with help from the school’s help desk director, Robin Herrington.

"It’s such a small, happy country," Herrington said. "And they’re just trying to get out of the hole.”

Herrington has taken a team of recent STM graduates to Haiti each summer from 2016 through 2019.

The June 2019 trip was pushed back to August 2019 because of the country’s civil unrest. Just four people made the journey that year instead of the usual 15.

The 2020 trip was canceled altogether, in part because of the pandemic but mostly due to the escalating violence. This year's trip was also canceled.

“We were making so much progress for it to be hindered by this,” Herrington said. “But I mean, obviously, our safety is our No. 1 concern."

The fundraiser originally set to happen in March 2020 has been rescheduled for Oct. 27 at City Club in River Ranch. Together Again in Lafayette, which will benefit Respire Haiti, will serve as a 10-year anniversary of the organization with inspirational speakers, a silent auction, dinner and cocktails.

Learn more at facebook.com/respirehaiti.