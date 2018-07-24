Lafayette city dwellers who want their own city council made their voices heard this week, following a series of town hall meetings the previous week in which a proposal to split the City-Parish Council was met with skepticism and suspicion.
Council members supporting the proposal hosted most of the meetings last week, but the tables turned Monday night at South Regional Library at a meeting co-hosted by vocal opponents, Councilman William Theriot and Councilman Jared Bellard.
The opening presentation on Monday differed from the others from the outset. Gone were the overhead slides outlining the proposed changes shown at each of the previous town hall meetings.
Theriot instead highlighted parts of the proposal he said had been overlooked, including a power shift on the Professional Services Review Committee, which makes recommendations on contracts for architects, engineers and other vendors.
The existing committee comprises three City-Parish Council appointments along with the administratively appointed utilities and public works directors. The proposed charter amendments spread three appointments among the two councils and the mayor president, while retaining the department directors.
In one of his first comments, Theriot also used a term to describe the proposal that supporters have taken pains to avoid. Theriot said he is calling it “deconsolidation, because that’s what it actually is.”
The proposal is to split the nine-member City-Parish Council into two five-member bodies, one for the City of Lafayette and the other for the parish. Doing so would require voter approval of several charter amendments. Proponents want to place the measure on the Dec. 8 ballot, and a council vote on whether to do so is planned for Aug. 7.
The measure will need six votes to pass, and as of Tuesday appeared likely to meet that threshold. Theriot and Bellard are firm nays, while Councilman Pat Lewis, who voted against introducing the ordinance on July 10, has not clearly indicated whether he will change his mind. The other six council members have expressed support for the measure.
There are a few other proposed changes beyond splitting the existing council. In addition to changes to the professional services committee, the proposal would split the consolidated commissions on planning and zoning into those for the city and parish.
The administration of services, however, would continue in a consolidated format under the direction of an elected mayor-president.
Several city residents attending the meeting hammered a common theme: It’s not fair that council members elected primarily by voters in unincorporated territories and other municipalities with their own city councils have a say in City of Lafayette matters.
Theriot questioned how keeping a mayor-president in place could resolve that concern, a point supporter Geoff Daily countered,
“It’s not deconsolidation of government. This is a partial deconsolidation of governance. It’s not about making it perfect. It’s about fairness and representation,” Daily said.
Theriot, like other opponents attending the meeting, frequently returned to the same arguments: The proposal is moving too quickly, and in any case doesn’t solve the parish’s depleted reserves, the consequence of municipal annexations.
“This just doesn’t pass the smell test, what’s going on. Let me put it out there like that,” Theriot said.
City residents pushed back, however, demanding to know what Theriot would propose instead.
“Right now there is something on the table that at least fixes a fundamental structural inequality in our government, something that is fundamentally un-American,” said William LaBar.
He said he has yet to hear why the current structure is fair, or what the fix is if it isn't.
Theriot initially didn’t take the bait, but then suggested divvying up remaining unincorporated territories among the parish’s six municipalities, including Lafayette, and doing away with elected parish-level representatives. A single employee or small staff could administer state-mandated parish services related to criminal justice and other areas, he said.
That, as Daily pointed out, would necessitate the City of Lafayette having its own council, a point Theriot conceded.
Theriot brought up a previously unaired gripe as well. All the proposed parish-level districts include at least part of the City of Lafayette, meaning it’s “very possible” all five Parish Council members could be city residents.
That would mean city candidates scoring majorities in five similarly sized districts, all with populations in the low-to-mid 40,000s, according to the proposed district maps as currently drawn. A little more than half the parish’s population resides in the city.
In any case, there is zero chance that anyone on the Parish Council would represent another parish, but the specter of diluted representation was not lost on Helen Granger, an unincorporated parish resident.
Granger said she feared “it could be five of the same people sitting on each of the councils.” The proposed amendments prohibit serving concurrently on both councils. However, it is possible to run for one after serving on the other, although no one clarified that fact after Granger spoke.
“I’m going to be left without representation, especially with the way Mr. Theriot is saying it’s going to play out,” Granger said.