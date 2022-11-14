Michael Lunsford was a web page developer in 2017 when he became suspicious about a proposed half-cent sales tax to build new schools in Lafayette Parish.
Lunsford said he dug around and found enrollment wasn’t at an all-time high as school officials claimed, but was low, with classrooms at some inner-city schools sitting empty.
He and like-minded individuals loosely joined efforts under the banner Lafayette Citizens Against Taxes to defeat that tax.
A year later, some of them regrouped, creating Citizens for a New Louisiana, a dark money 401(c)(4) nonprofit whose donors are anonymous.
The IRS defines a 401(c)(4) as a social welfare group including “civic leagues or organizations not organized for profit but operated exclusively for the promotion of social welfare.” They're allowed to be involved in politics, but not as their primary purpose.
Lunsford became the full-time paid executive director at Citizens in June 2018, weeks after the group successfully fought a library property tax renewal, costing the library system about $3 million a year in income. The system is still struggling to recover financially from the loss, according to library leadership.
Since then, Citizens for a New Louisiana has been systematically placing conservatives on volunteer commissions such as the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control and Bayou Vermilion District, where they now have majority control. Directors at both tax-funded entities have resigned.
"Stacking these boards like this is antithetical to the democratic process," Lynette Mejia, a library supporter who speaks against censorship efforts, said. "They're supposed to be a mix of people with different backgrounds and ideas. Michael Lunsford wants to fill these boards just with people who represent a very narrow slice of the community. He chooses people like him who are driven to exclude people instead of include people."
The group, Lunsford said, has been trying to get someone of their liking appointed to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and is eyeing levee, drainage and economic development boards elsewhere in the state.
Citizens for a New Louisiana already has an employee keeping an eye on the state capital and is helping residents of Livingston Parish fight to remove or relocate books they deem inappropriate from the children and teen sections of the public library, just as they did in Lafayette.
Lunsford also is eyeing St. Tammany Parish and the Lake Charles/Calcasieu Parish region and would like someday to have a presence in all 64 Louisiana parishes.
A criticism often aimed at Lunsford is that he resides in St. Martin Parish but is meddling in the affairs of Lafayette Parish where he can’t even vote.
As Lunsford noted in an August 2019 web post, “Setting the Record Straight,” he was born and reared in Lafayette, where he graduated from high school. His grandfather was an oilfield salesman who moved the family from Houma to Lafayette in the 1950s and his father was a Lafayette-area radio and television broadcaster.
Lunsford was interested in computers at an early age. When he was 13, his grandparents gave him an Apple IIc personal computer for Christmas. He figured out how to use it on his own, even teaching himself programming.
Lunsford attended the University of New Orleans, mostly for a change of scenery, but found he already knew more about computers than they were teaching in the computer engineering program. He dropped out, got hired in the computer technology field and later married a woman from St. Martin Parish.
They have two sons, one still in high school. The other, a civil engineer.
With Citizens for a New Louisiana expanding, he’s becoming less active in extracurricular groups, including Sons of the American Revolution, Boy Scouts and the St. Martin Parish Republican Parish Executive Committee.
He recently wrote a post criticizing the RPEC chairman for prohibiting the group from voting on the endorsement of Congressman Clay Higgins. Lunsford, who has a Donald Trump book on display in his office and attended an August cyber security symposium of “like-minded conservatives” from across the country hosted by My Pillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell, said he’ll finish the year left on his term.
Kevin Blanchard, a former Lafayette Consolidated Government director who campaigned to split the city and parish councils, said Lunsford attacks Democrats and Republicans alike.
"He is a mercenary," Blanchard said. "He goes after whoever his dark money donors want him to go after. If what he does isn't political under our state's campaign finance rules then maybe those rules need to be rewritten."
A few months after the 2018 library tax failed, when the library board approved hosting Drag Queen Story Time, Lunsford organized area religious leaders and concerned citizens. He described standing in a conga line of people to address the library board, whose members listened and adjourned without comment.
“They just didn’t care,” he recalled. “They come in, do the executive director’s report, eat their cookies and have their coffee and soft drinks and motion to adjourn.”
Those two incidents put the Lafayette Parish public library system in Lunsford’s crosshairs and he hasn’t relented.
Part of Citizens for a New Louisiana’s mission, he said in a recent interview, is to help educate local citizens on how to get involved as volunteers on boards and commissions. The group has been successful since 2018 in getting conservatives with a religious bent appointed to the library board.
Andrew Duhon, a former library board president who was named Louisiana Trustee in 2019, said Lunsford's group has political power and local elected officials are appointing people to the library board who don't have the skills and knowledge needed to lead the library system.
"They have done an effective job of pursuing their political interests," he said of Citizens, "but it's been to the detriment of libraries."
Lunsford proudly declares victory on the Citizens website when conservatives are appointed to the library board and when the Bayou Vermilion District director retired, recently writing that boards that are supposed to be run by regular citizens have been “overrun with liberal-progressive political activists.”
Teresa Elberson, who was library director during the failed 2018 tax renewal and Drag Queen Story Time, was pushed to retire in January 2021. Her replacement, Danny Gillane, gave notice last week that he’s retiring at the end of January after just over a year in that post.
Lunsford said he hates to see Gillane leave.
Library board meetings have grown contentious in the past two years as a core group of anti-censorship advocates closely eye and push back against policy and procedural changes. They particularly disagree with board president Robert Judge, a Drag Queen Story Time protestor who voted to ban two books and was recently elected to a second term as president.
“I love Robert Judge. He’s one of my favorite people in the world,” Lunsford said. “I have been really impressed with his effort.”
Lunsford blames the “rambunctious” meetings on “that mob (that) shows up and makes trouble.”
He can’t understand why some in the community don’t like him and his organization.
“We’re considered controversial by a certain group of folks in town,” Lunsford said. “I don’t know why that is.”
Mejia said Lunsford took a functioning library board and library that in 2020 was named best library in the state and transformed it into a disfunctional board and library with a high turnover.
"The library board, after he's had a hand in it, is completely broken," Mejia said.
As a 401(c)(4) nonprofit, Citizens for A New Louisiana can endorse candidates for public office. Lunsford claims they take a stand on taxes but not candidates.
Anyone reading the group’s social media posts might question that. During the 2019 campaign for Lafayette mayor-president, Lunsford and the group clearly opposed Carlee Alm-Labar, a no-party candidate who faced three Republicans and a Democrat.
Lunsford denied he had anything to do with online attacks on Alm-Labar that questioned whether she is Muslim based on her name (she’s not) and reading things into her campaign logo.
“I don’t think I said anything like that,” Lunsford said last week. People in the conservative community, he said, made jokes about her name sounding like she’s Arab.
“She’s Chicago, Illinois. That’s where she came from. Her and Al Capone,” he said with a laugh.
Blanchard, who worked on Alm-Labar's campaign, said Lunsford did several dishonest things during the campaign.
"His standard shtick is to take some small piece of information, make up an elaborate conspiracy theory ... and then to defend his actions by saying, 'I'm just asking questions.'"
Lunsford and Citizens were sued by a Livingston Parish school librarian who spoke against censorship at a July public library board meeting about banning books or removing them from children’s sections. She claims Lunsford and Ryan Thames of Denham Springs defamed her with social media posts stating things like she was advocateing “teaching anal sex to 11-year-olds.”
The librarian, Amanda Jones, Lunsford said, tried to shut them down with a restraining order while she did interviews with national news media.
“She was close to being laughed out of court,” he said of a court hearing. Jones lost, with the judge ruling the comments weren’t defamatory and even if they were, Jones is a public figure.
In December 2021, Lunsford, Cindy Dore and Will Mills formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which has stricter rules regarding political involvement. It’s unclear why and Lunsford didn’t seem certain whether the new entity, New Louisiana Foundation, would replace or work in conjunction with Citizens for a New Louisiana, whose directors include Lunsford, Jeff Giles and W. Ross Little Jr.
Lunsford said he wants the group to show volunteers in other parishes how to research, submit public records requests as government watchdogs and learn about Robert’s Rule of Order, all under the Citizens umbrella “so it’s clear we’re working together.”