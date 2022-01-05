Three men are in the running to lead Lafayette Utilities System, including Jeff Stewart, who previously served as interim director.
The city-owned utility system has been without a permanent director since July 2018, when longtime director Terry Huval retired suddenly amid allegations the staff had financially propped up LUS Fiber operations with more than $1.5 million in payments for services never used.
In the running for LUS director are James Jason Terry, Paul Jakubczak and Stewart. All are engineers.
Terry is assistant vice president of technology and design at Kissimmee Utility Authority where he leads a team of 72 workers at Florida's sixth-largest municipally-owned utility system. He was operations and maintenance manager at the utility from July 2009 to June 2019.
He has an MBA, a master's degree in systems engineering, a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a professional engineering license applicable in Florida and Georgia.
Jakubczak has been director of electric and gas systems at Fort Pierce (Florida) Utilities Authority since 2014. The municipally-owned utilities system provides electric, gas, water, wastewater and broadband services. From 2011-2014, he was director of enterprise services for the city of Gastonia, North Carolina, responsible for the electric, solid waste and transit divisions.
He has an MBA and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.
Stewart has been employed by LUS more than 20 years, starting as an electrical engineer in July 2001 and rising to chief electrical engineer from June 2013-May 2014. He has served as engineering and power supply manager since May 2014 except for more than a year, from July 2018-October 2019 when he was appointed interim LUS director by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux after Huval's departure.
In October 2019, Robideaux replaced Stewart with his CAO Lowell Duhon, who has no experience in utilities and is not an engineer, to head an investigation into the payments to the fiber division. Duhon remains in that post. The investigation has not pointed to any wrongdoing by Stewart.
Stewart earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from LSU and is a license professional engineer in Louisiana.
Committees of people with varying areas of expertise, such as electrical and business, are being created to interview the candidates, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government said. The committees, he said, are expected to make a recommendation to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who also will interview the candidates and make a selection, which must be confirmed by the City Council.
The position is the highest-paid in LCG at more than $200,000.