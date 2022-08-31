Watch out, Youngsville, there's a new roundabout in town.
This one comes in the form of a podcast you can listen to while navigating those traffic circles on your daily commute.
Youngsville residents Lucas Menard and Logan Lannoo have released four episodes of Roundabout Now since launching the podcast in May.
"We're getting a lot of feedback from people who want to know how they can get involved," Lannoo said. "I'd like to shine a light on what we can do."
Menard thought of the name Roundabout Now almost immediately after they agreed to start a podcast about all things Youngsville.
READ MORE: How Youngsville became the unofficial roundabout capital of Louisiana
"I texted Logan and jokingly said we should call it Roundabout Now," Menard said. "And he said, 'That's fantastic. Let's keep it.'"
"It lets listeners know that while we're going to talk shop and business, we're not going to be too serious about it," Lannoo said.
Menard, 38, and Lannoo, 37, both grew up in New Iberia. Menard moved to Youngsville in 2014 and Lannoo in 2015.
"Youngsville is essentially 33% New Iberia transplants by this point," Menard said with a laugh.
So far, their guests have included Mayor Ken Ritter, City Engineer Pam Granger, Gladiators Academy Owner Eric Scallan, Mixed Martial Arts Fighter A.J. "The Ghost" Fletcher and Community First Bank President and CEO Benny Menard.
"I don't think we want to handcuff ourselves to anything," Lannoo said. "I mean, we had two MMA fighters on a podcast. If it's in Youngsville and people have something they want to put out there, we're just trying to be a platform for people to learn what's going on."
Their dream guest is Dustin Poirier, another MMA star, who Menard considers to be "the most famous Youngsville resident."
When they decided to launch Roundabout Now, Lannoo and Menard set a goal of making 10 episodes.
"The rule of thumb with podcasts is once you get past seven episodes, you're going to stick with it," Lannoo said. "I just wanted to get to 10, a nice round number, and then we'll reevaluate after 10."
Lannoo and Menard said they're not worried about running out of guests or topics for the podcast.
They plan to release episodes about everything from business origin stories and local celebrities to government spending and philanthropic causes.
"Really, as long as somebody's got an interesting story to tell or a never-heard origin story, we're interested," Menard said. "Personally, I would love to find some way to bring in the arts to where it relates to Youngsville because I'm an artist myself."
Menard, a commercial lender at Community First Bank, is a graduate of the inaugural class of the Leadership Youngsville program. Lannoo, who owns a travel agency called Destination Mouse, graduated in the second Leadership Youngsville class.
A primary goal of the podcast is to demystify local government, which the hosts learned about during their Leadership Youngsville classes.
"Everyone has opinions. They're all couch quarterbacks, if you will," Lannoo said. "Even if you're not a Youngsville resident, I think it's still a good one to listen to, especially the most recent podcast simply because we asked questions that we see a lot of people outside of Youngsville ask like 'How does Youngsville get all the money? How come they get all the nice things?'"
Granger, the city engineer, shared details about the city's 2015 master plan during the most recent episode of the podcast.
She said Youngsville has completed about 85% of items seven years into the 10-year master plan. The projects have largely been paid for through local tax dollars and federal grants.
"This is us doing it and being really good stewards of our money," Granger said.
You can listen to Roundabout Now on Spotify. Learn more about the podcast by visiting facebook.com/RoundaboutYoungsville.