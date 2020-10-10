St. Mary Parish, according to early assessments, escaped the worst of Hurricane Delta.
"I think we came out OK," David Naquin, director of the office of emergency preparedness, said Saturday morning.
Power outages are the main problem, he said, along with trees and power lines knocked down from the storm's winds.
The roof blew off a funeral home in Franklin, landing on top of another building, Naquin said. That seems to be the worst damage that occurred.
St. Mary Parish officials were concerned about Delta's storm surge pushing north into bayous and canals, but Naquin reported no flooding except in coastal areas like Cypremort Point.
"The water came up," he said, "but didn't top a levee, didn't blow a levee."
He commended the work the levee district did before the hurricane, saying, "It did the trick."
A tidal station in Vermilion Bay near Cypremort Point recorded a water height of 9.41 feet after 7 p.m. Friday. It showed water dropped below 4 feet by 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
About 4 feet of water remained in the community of Cypremort Point by 8 a.m. Saturday, Naquin said. Officials are assessing damage and trying to remove trees from roadways, he said, and are waiting on the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to help clear the roadways and remove 4 inches of mud the storm water deposited on roads.
Water remained on Highway 317 leading to Burns Point about three miles from the end of the road on Saturday morning, Naquin said.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 8 a.m. Saturday reported Weeks Island Road remained flooded.