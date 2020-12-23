Acadiana is heading into the Christmas and New Year holidays with stubbornly high rates of coronavirus infection. State reports released Wednesday showed flagging improvement in the positivity rate, imperiling slow-but-steady progress in easing the strain on the seven-parish region’s hospitals.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been gradually decreasing, with week-over-week decreases recorded on 10 of the past 11 days. The decreases have mostly been in single-digit percentages, but the 13% decrease on Tuesday was the largest since the fall spike began in early November.
Region 4 hospitals maxed their regular intensive care units after Thanksgiving, with only four ICU beds available for a region of 600,000 people as of Dec. 5. That is not a true reflection of immediate capacity, since larger hospitals can expand ICUs by reassigning staff, repurposing space and putting off surgeries, but these measures are unsustainable over the long haul.
"The hospitals have accommodated the increased need by flexing into other non-traditional ICU areas by creating additional ICU beds," said Harry Kaufman, chief medical officer at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. "When we do that, it puts an overall strain on the system and potentially compromises the healthcare system’s ability to take care of people.”
Lourdes is using COVID-19 occupancy as a capacity yardstick during the pandemic, Kaufman said. The hospital can maintain “relatively normal operations” when COVID-19 patients represent as much as 25% of the hospital’s occupancy, Kaufman said. If those patients exceed 75% of occupancy, he said, the hospital would likely be forced into a “crisis standard of care,” which refers to substantial limitations on its normal level of care.
Kaufman said Lourdes was one-third occupied with COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 4, which is when fall COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked in Acadiana at 226. There were 189 COVID-19 inpatients in the region as of Tuesday.
Continued relief for the region’s hospitals depends on consistent slowdowns in new infections, but improvements in the positivity rate in the first half of December appeared to peter out as the month wore on.
The rolling seven-day caseload grew more quickly than test volumes from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, reversing nine straight days of the opposite trend. Accordingly, positivity rates were flat through the week ending Dec. 16.
Positivity in the seven-parish region dropped from 12.6% to 10.1% over the week ending on Dec. 9, but it then notched up slightly to 10.4% as of Dec. 16. The state health department reports positivity with a seven-day lag.
The single-digit ICU bed availability in Acadiana followed Thanksgiving, which worsened an already soaring fall outbreak. While there are a few more beds available now, hospital leaders are bracing for further strain after more holiday gatherings over the next two weeks.
“You can do it for short periods of time without a problem, but if you maintain that for an extended period of time, you are going to have a problem,” Kaufman said. “At some point you are going to blow a gasket.”