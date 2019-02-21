The validity of the landmark Dec. 8 election splitting the Lafayette City-Parish Council into separate bodies has been thrown into question.
The problem is that the City-Parish Council ordinance calling for an election to revise the charter contains descriptions of proposed new council districts that do not align with corresponding district maps, as identified by Charlene Meaux-Menard, who is the Lafayette Parish registrar of voters.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux told City-Parish Council Chairman Jared Bellard in an email Thursday morning that another election is likely needed, based on a phone call with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Ardoin told Robideaux the matter “MUST go back to a vote of the people,” Robideaux said in the email.
Ardoin’s office had not responded to queries as of 1:30 p.m.
Meaux-Menard identified problems with 16 precincts in an email to council members on Wednesday, although some of the problems appear to be simple typos. Other problems are more substantial.
For example, the newly revised charter language splits the 74th voting precinct between the 2nd and 3rd city council districts, with Coulee Mine serving as the eastern boundary. But the 74th precinct ends at University Avenue, leaving areas between the coulee and University Avenue without city council representation, according Meaux-Menard's rendering. The affected area is between St. Landry Street to the north and Johnston Street to the south.
“I cannot place my voters until we have got these issues cleared up,” Meaux-Menard said.
Part of the problem is that the precincts in the written charter revisions are based on the 2010 census, while the maps reflect municipal boundaries that have changed over the last decade with annexations, Meaux-Menard said.
The charter amendment splitting the council into two bodies, one for the City of Lafayette and another for the parish, was intended to give city residents autonomy over matters -- such as the city-owned Lafayette Utilities System and the police department -- that are supported only by city taxpayers. The split is to take effect next year.
In the current setup, all nine City-Parish Council members have equal voting power on all matters. Some of the current council districts include other municipalities with their own city councils, as well as unincorporated areas, allowing those residents a say in legislation affecting only the City of Lafayette.
While no one disputed the fundamental unfairness of the existing system, opponents contended that members of the Fix The Charter movement and their council allies rushed the charter amendment without a proper public discussion.
Council Chairman Jared Bellard, who, like Robideaux, opposed the charter amendment, called for a new vote.
“It’s a big deal because the public was misled. I’m thinking they rushed this through and did it wrong,” Bellard said.
This is a breaking story. Stay with The Advocate for more information.