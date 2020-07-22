Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory presented the city and parish councils Tuesday with the first budget of his presidency, a conservative proposed budget for 2020-21 based on reduced city sales tax income and reflecting cuts to various departments and programs.
Because of a lengthy meeting schedule Tuesday — the parish council meeting started at 5 p.m. Tuesday and the city council meeting didn't end until 2:45 a.m. Wednesday — Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups did not provide an overview of the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
The overview will be given at a special joint meeting of both councils at 1 p.m. July 28. Review of the budget by the city council begins July 30. The city and parish councils tackle the budget starting Aug. 6.
City of Lafayette sales taxes dropped $1 million in April and June and $1.4 million in May because of businesses closed by the governor's office to slow the spread of coronavirus. The proposed 2020-21 budget projects city sales tax income to decrease by about 27% over the actual 2018-19 budget.
Guillory's budget zeroes out operating subsidies from the parish general fund to parks and recreation, the Heymann Performing Arts Center and golf courses, while reducing subsidies for the science museum, transit, and more.
Personnel cuts are proposed in the budget, including 37 parks and recreation employees that Guillory announced recently he was laying off, 24 employees in community development and 13 in utilities.
An annual 2% pay raise for employees was not included.
In the parks and recreation department, funding for the swimming, tennis, therapeutic programs was eliminated.
In the community development department, funds for the housing rehab program and Neighborhood Pride program were zeroed out.
Funding for Project Front Yard and the Cultural Economy (CREATE) was totally eliminated from the proposed budget, along with funding for the animal shelter's Trap Neuter Return program.