Coronavirus had already cost the owners of Scandals Nite Club thousands of dollars by late November, when Lafayette bars were again forced to close for indoor service amid a raging coronavirus outbreak.

But the trouble had only just begun for Chad Arnaud and Lauren Arnaud, the south Lafayette club’s husband-wife ownership team. Three weeks after Lafayette bars shut down, the Arnauds received a stunning notification from their property manager: they would be evicted as of Jan. 1.

It was as confusing as it was infuriating, the Arnauds said, since they had not missed any rent payments or otherwise breached their lease. And the lease was structured with an exclusive tenant renewal option, which they had exercised for a five-year extension in 2019.

The original Scandals nightclub had come and gone from the commercial space within a hotel at 1800 W. Pinhook Road by the time the Arnauds took it over in 2011. They decided to revive it, they said, because the location was perfect, allowing for on-site parking, good lighting and a busy thoroughfare that was nearby but still a bit removed. Plus, they said, the club enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the hotel, which allowed for bibulous customers to “take the elevator home.”

The Arnauds said they have focused on attracting diverse crowds for various occasions, all with a common purpose: dancing late into the night. In recent years, top-40 DJs have alternated the Scandal’s spotlight with zydeco artists such as Chris Ardoin and Keith Frank.

But with their 10th anniversary of Scandals ownership on the horizon, and on the heels of another shutdown amid the miserable pandemic year, the Arnauds suddenly had less than two weeks to clear out their possessions.

“We have been kicked in the (crotch) for an entire year,” said Chad Arnaud. “Then we get told by an out-of-town company, hey by the way, because we have other plans, you’re out, with no justification.”

Unbeknownst to the Arnauds, their landlord was in the process of surrendering the Wyndham Garden Lafayette, the most recent hotel flag to house Scandals, to a Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust.

The trust, called iBorrow, planned to close the hotel, and an executive with a hotel management company that oversees the property told the Arnauds in an email that “Scandals will close as well.” The building would be boarded up after the new year, the email warned.

The building is now fenced off and boarded up, but the Arnauds have not vacated and still have access. They hired a lawyer and threatened to seek an injunction, earning a commitment from iBorrow not to impede their use of the property for 30 days, according to correspondence between lawyers.

Enter the Lafayette Fire Department, which in January discovered that the hotel’s fire prevention system is defunct. Inspectors agreed to temporarily allow continued electricity service, provided that no businesses operate in the building. The agreement was inked on Jan. 26, before the end of the 30-day period that iBorrow promised full use of the property for the Arnauds.

An attorney representing iBorrow, Mary Erlingson, said in an email to The Acadiana Advocate that iBorrow had no choice but to agree to the Fire Department’s terms.

“The Fire Department would have terminated the utilities to the building and completely prevented entry onto the premises,” Erlingson said.

As rules on bars have begun to relax over the past six weeks, the lack of functioning fire system is keeping Scandal’s on the sidelines. The Arnauds have filed a lawsuit seeking damages from both the new and old owners, and also accusing the defendants of fraud.

The Arnauds said they are haggling with iBorrow over a buyout, but the two sides seem far apart, especially since the Arnauds say their damages are accruing every day they cannot open for business.

Erlingson, the iBorrow attorney, said the company is planning an $8 million renovation to turn the former hotel into a multifamily housing complex. While negotiations continue, Erlingson said they are considering a design to keep Scandal’s as a tenant.

“Ownership would be more than happy to retain Scandals as a tenant and as part of the future design of the project. The owners remain committed to fully resolving any issues related to Scandals and finding a solution that is very beneficial to all parties,” Erlingson said.

The Arnauds said the conciliatory language is a sudden turnabout from earlier interactions, and that it is difficult to envision a long-term relationship with the new owner. Chad Arnaud said an iBorrow representative tried to pressure him in a face-to-face meeting in January.

“He said, ‘you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,’” Arnaud recalled. “I guess they figured we had suffered so much that we were just willing to give up. What they didn’t understand, and I tried to explain this to them, is that we incurred debt while waiting.”

In addition to income loss and wasted inventory with sporadic closing and reopening during the pandemic, the Arnauds said they borrowed thousands of dollars for new DJ equipment, a cooler and other upgrades.

“It was tough to have to step out, make these purchases, make these investments, just to have them yanked out from underneath you,” Chad Arnaud said. “Had I known there were issues back then, I certainly wouldn’t have spent that money.”

The previous owner, Ronald Kole of Zeus Investments LLC, had not informed the Arnauds of a failed fire inspection nearly a year earlier, in April 2020, the Arnauds said. Problems with the sprinkler system found in the earlier inspection were deemed non critical, but, with no fixes over the next 10 months, inspectors finally declared it inoperable, according to the inspection report.

Reached by telephone, Kole said he did not know if the previous inspection had been disclosed to the tenants, but declined further comment.

When the property manager notified Arnauds of the hotel closure in December, he blamed the pandemic for destroying the hotel’s business. Lafayette-area hotels have indeed suffered over the past year, with a 16% year-over year decline in sales tax collections in 2020.

But Lafayette hotels were already in a severe slump before last year, and Kole’s financial problems predate the pandemic. In December 2019, Kole took a two-year, $5.9 million loan from iBorrow, which specializes in bridge loans for commercial real estate developers who need immediate cash flow.

Over the next year, Kole then paid off other bank debts, a local sales tax judgment and an outstanding IRS balance, according to public records. Instead of waiting out the two-year loan period, Kole completed the ownership transfer in January.

The Arnauds said they have enjoyed a reliable, if not perfect, relationship with Kole over the years, making the lack of notice about the fire system, ownership change and new plans for the building all the more shocking.

“I’m not a complainer,” Chad Arnaud said. “I don’t want to be a guy that just sits there and swims in that pool of negativity all the time. There is always a silver lining, it always could be worse. But this is the most frustrated I have ever been, for sure.”

