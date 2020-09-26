More than 9,500 Lafayette Parish registered voters have asked for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election, double the number who requested mail-in ballots for the July closed primary election.
Louisiana is not one of those states that mails early voting ballots to every registered voter. So if you want to vote in the Nov. 3 election but can't get to the polls in person or don't want to because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you must request a mail-in ballot by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and it must be in the hands of the Registrar of Voters by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, the day before the election.
As of noon Friday, Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Charlene Menard said, 9,550 registered voters in Lafayette Parish have requested mail-in ballots, which is about 6% of the 157,370 people registered to vote. Only 14 of the completed ballots have been returned, from military personnel or civilians overseas, she said, and none have been rejected.
For the July election, 4,460 mail-in ballots were received, nearly 3% of the 155,624 registered voters at the time, and 93 were rejected, Menard said. So far, 5,090 more registered voters have asked to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 election than in July.
There are also 1,746 more registered voters in Lafayette Parish today than there were for the July election. An additional 1,987 residents registered as Republicans since July, bringing their roles to 62,460. The number of Democrats registered in the parish fell by 225 since July, to 51, 033, while 16 fewer other party voters are registered today, for a total of 43,880.
It's not too late to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The deadline to register in person at the Registrar of Voters Office, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, is Oct. 5. The deadline to register online is Oct. 13.
As for the 93 rejected mail-in ballots for the July election, Menard said they were not accepted because they were missing mandatory information such as the maiden name of the voter's mother, the voter's signature or the signature of a witness when one is required.
View a video about how to properly fill out a mail-in ballot here.
Voters can put their ballot in the mail or hand deliver it to the registrar's office, 1010 Lafayette St. in downtown Lafayette. Only an immediate family member is allowed to hand deliver more than one marked ballot in person, Menard said, and the person making the delivery has to sign a statement certifying they have the authority and consent of the voter to deliver their ballot.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will be from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16-27, except Sundays.
Lafayette Parish voters will have three early voting locations to choose from: the registrar's office at 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Lafayette; the Martin Luther King Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette; and the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Rd., Youngsville.