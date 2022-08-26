Rainfall that’s heavier than usual for August may affect rice and sugarcane crops that were once expected to be robust this year.
“We were seeing a record yield before the rain,” said Ronnie Levy, a rice specialist for the LSU AgCenter in Acadia Parish. Now, he’s not so sure.
Levy said rice can flourish during dry spells because water is pumped into the fields, which “makes it different from other crops.” Dry spells aren’t necessarily harmful. But with 75-80% of the rice crop harvested, August’s persistent rains may slow the harvest and imperil the rest of the yield.
“A lot of things can happen” to affect a crop, he said. Right now, it’s the heavy rainfall that’s keeping the remainder of the crop from harvest.
Southwestern Louisiana is the primary area in the state for rice production and milling, although some rice in grown in northeastern Louisiana. Louisiana is the third-largest rice producer in the country.
Kent Kuyper, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said southwestern Louisiana has seen higher-than-normal rainfall in July and more so in August. He said Lafayette Parish had 7.76 inches of rainfall in July, above the typical rainfall of 6.27 for the month, but on Thursday had reached 9.06 inches for August, well above the typical rainfall of 6.54 inches for the first 25 days of August.
Both May and June saw below average rainfall and for the year, the area has experienced 35.13 inches of rainfall; 42.25 is normal through Aug. 25 for Lafayette.
He said the change in the weather pattern occurred around Aug. 1. The additional rain, he said, reflected a “trough pattern” in which clouds hovered over southwestern Louisiana.
“We’ve gone from hot and dry to showers and storms in the afternoons,” he said. And more is coming: The forecast for the next week is 60% chance of rain every day next week.
Blair Hebert, LSU AgCenter extension agent in Iberia Parish, said that rainier weather pattern has created numerous concerns among Acadiana sugarcane growers, who typically plant in August and September for harvest the following year. Rain and mud can delay planting.
Sugarcane is grown in more than 20 parishes in the south-central part of the state. Louisiana is usually near the top in the United States in harvest and production.
Hebert said nature gives farmers “windows” in which to accomplish things like planting and harvesting. Miss those windows, and concerns arise.
For example, they can plant in August and September, but usually growers want much of their crop — perhaps half — planted by late August. Because of rain, he said, some of the growers in Iberia Parish only have one-third or less of the planting done. Some, he said, have as little as 5% of the crop planted. Not only do they need the rain to stop, they need a few days for the ground to dry some.
Then there is a labor problem. Many seasonal farm laborers come to Louisiana on visas, which have time limits. They are needed both to plant and harvest, so if the planting season is delayed, their visas may elapse before the harvest is done. Some visiting workers have been in the area since the start of August, but have only had a handful of days to plant.
The grinding season generally extends from Oct. 1 to Jan. 10, Hebert said, so if the harvest is delayed, the grinding season may be compressed. And the later the harvest, the greater the chance of a freeze, which might affect the crop.
Hebert said all of that means that farmers face an onslaught of pressure in making decisions about planting, harvesting and hiring. Farmers here are especially resilient, he said, but continued rain worsens that pressure. The later farmers must wait to plant and harvest, the more compressed their available time becomes as January freezes loom.
“More rain adds to stress,” Hebert said. “They can’t get things done when they need to get them done. Every day they are not in field, they feel like the barrel of a gun is getting aimed right at them.”