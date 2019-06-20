The Advocate was named Thursday as Louisiana’s best newspaper by the state press association. It's the 10th consecutive year for the newspaper to earn the top honor.

The Louisiana Press Association also honored the newspaper and reporters Jeff Adelson, Gordon Russell and John Simerman for community service for a special report on Louisiana’s unique laws allowing convictions by divided juries. The coverage won a Pulitzer Prize in April.

+4 How an abnormal Louisiana law deprives, discriminates and drives incarceration: Tilting the scales Matthew Allen was 20 when he stared across a courtroom in Houma at the 12 men and women who would decide whether he would spend the rest of hi…

Here is a list of The Advocate’s other winners.

General excellence, first place, staff, March 31 and April 22 editions

Best Front Page, first place, Chris Martin and Jay Martin, Hot Temps and Passing record

Best Headline, second place, Phil Womack, In that number; Slinging in the Rain

Best Story or Editorial From Public Notice, first place, Caroline Grueskin

Best breaking news story, first place, Grace Toohey, Jim Mustian, Emma Discher, Alton Sterling Decision

Best breaking news story, second place, Jim Mustian, Lea Skene, Salamoni fired

Best breaking news story, third place, Emma Discher, Woman murders husband

Best feature story, first place, Lea Skene, Running toward danger

Best feature story, third place, Ian McNulty, Restaurant glut in New Orleans

Best single editorial, first place, Lanny Keller

Best regular column, Sam Hana Award, first place, Danny Heitman

Best investigative reporting, Gibbs Adams Award, first place Rebekah Allen, Andrea Gallo, ProPublica

Best sports story, first place, Brooks Kubena LSU ACL study

Best layout and design, Gary Hebert Award, first place, Jay Martin, Dan Swenson

Best news photo, third place, Bill Feig

Best feature photo, second place, Leslie Westbrook

Best photo package, third place, Travis Spradling

Best Self Promotion, first place, staff, Star of Stars.

Best Money-Making Idea, first place, staff, Acadiana Business

Best staff generated ad, first place, Brian Golden, Stab’s

Best staff generated ad, second place, Brian Golden, Champagne's Market

Best staff generated ad, third place, Leslie Gamboni, Calcasieu 2

Best ad campaign, second place, Brian Golden Champagne's Market

Best ad campaign, third place, staff, Mason's Grill

Best in paper promotion, second place, Emily Hoover, Brian Golden, Economic Outlook Baton Rouge

Best in paper promotion, third place, Emily Hoover, Brian Golden Rachel Carlino

Best success story of an ad, first place, staff, Lee Michaels Jewelry

Best success story of an ad, second place, staff, Shoe Station

Best success story of an ad, third place, staff, Shoppers Value

Best multiple advertiser page, second place, staff, Sunday Showcase

Best multiple advertiser page, third place, staff, Summer Camps 2018

Best overall website, third place, staff

Best news video, third place, Travis Spradling, Prayer Patrol

Best online advertising-single ad, first place, Brian Golden, Drew Brees commemorative poster

Best online advertising-single ad, second place, Emily Sucherman, Pygmalion Fest

Best online advertising-single ad, third place, Catherine Flotte, Bayou Oaks

Best online advertising campaign, first place, Brian Golden, Star of Stars

Best online advertising campaign, second place, Brian Golden, Acadiana Business Newsletter

Best special section, third place, staff, The Power of Pink