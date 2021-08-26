A tropical depression in the Caribbean could intensify into a Category 3 hurricane by the weekend, possibly taking aim at the Louisiana coast.
While it's still early to clearly identify a landfall location, forecasters say anywhere from Texas to Southeast Louisiana, including Acadiana and Lafayette, are in the target area.
Donald Jones, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, where residents are still recovering from Hurricane Laura in 2020, said at a 10:30 a.m. Thursday Facebook live update that conditions in the Gulf of Mexico — warmer than usual surface water and little wind sheer — are prime for further development of the tropical depression.
The projected forecast at this time, Jones said, has the storm tracking toward the Atchafalaya Basin, but that may change.
“South Central Louisiana, Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, St. Martin Parish," he said. "All of you are going to be looking at the most significant impact” based on this track.
Those closest to landfall can expect strong winds, heavy rainfall, storm surge, tornados and widespread power outages.
Again, Jones said it is early. By Friday evening or early Saturday forecasters should be able to narrow the possible landfall location.
The tropical system is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Friday, he said, and make landfall as a Category 3 or stronger hurricane Sunday night or Monday morning.
A Category 3 hurricane has winds of 111-129 mph. Laura was a 150-mph Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall a year ago in Cameron Parish and devastated surrounding areas, including Lake Charles, which is still struggling to recover.
"It's too early to panic," Jones told viewers, but advised it's time to prepare. A few forecasters at his office already made reservations at hotels out of harm's way for their families, he said.
An upper level high pressure area is expected to break down in the west, allowing the tropical depression to steer north in the Gulf, Jones said. That will influence where the storm will make landfall.
Asked by a viewer if Lafayette residents should be concerned, Jones said Lafayette is on about the same latitude as Lakes Charles. If a Category 3 or stronger hurricane comes ashore around Vermilion Bay, he said, Lafayette and Carencro are not going to be safe.
Four direct fatalities attributed to Hurricane Laura occurred when trees fell on homes, Jones said. That cannot be predicted.