Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's administration submitted Tuesday a $490 million proposed 2019-20 city budget that includes a $107 million general fund, and a $90 million parish budget that includes a $13 million parish general fund.
This is the final budget Robideaux will present. He will leave his post in January after choosing not to seek a second term. This also is the final budget process for four councilmen who will not return because of term limits.
The budget year starts Nov. 1. In January, the current nine-person City-Parish Council will split into separate five-person city and parish councils that will be dealing with separate budgets.
The proposed city of Lafayette budget uses $5.6 million from its savings, which Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups described as "a big amount," for recurring operating expenses.
"We’re saying our revenues are not enough to cover our expenses," Robideaux said.
The city has used large amounts of its fund balance in the past, she said, including $5 million in 2010 and $10 million in 2011. City officials try to maintain a healthy fund balance of at least 20 percent to keep up its ability to sell bonds at a good rate to fund projects. If use of the fund balance continues, the city will have to look at its options, she said.
The biggest revenue change in the city budget, she said, is a reduction in fines and forfeits largely caused by a decrease in red light camera citations since the program was halted, plus a decrease in city court fines, the result of fewer city traffic citations.
For the first time since 2012, Toups said, employees of Lafayette Consolidated Government will pay more for employee health insurance in 2019-20 under the proposed budget.
Since 2012, health care costs have increased about 6 percent, Toups said. Last year, LCG's consultants recommended increasing insurance premiums less than half a percent, which was not done. The proposed budget recommends a 8 1/2 percent increase, she said, which means a single employee will pay $39.26 more and a family would pay $334 more per year.
There was no mention by Toups of pay raises for LCG's 2,263 employees.
The City-Parish Council will begin reviewing the budget and considering changes Aug. 8 with final adoption scheduled for Sept. 5.
Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said he wants to look at fire protection costs in the parish budget since voters in unincorporated areas last year rejected a proposed tax that would be dedicated to fire protection.
The proposed budget is available online at www.lafayettela.gov.