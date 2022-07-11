Catholic Charities of Acadiana volunteers have missed eight months of opportunities to serve Acadiana’s hungry, but Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for the organization, said he’s confident they’ll return come Aug. 1, when full service to clients resumes.
St. Joseph Diner will expand service from one meal to three, seven days a week. That includes indoor service for breakfast and lunch for the public as well as evening meals for those staying in Catholic Charities’ shelter facilities.
“While we never stopped serving meals, we are thrilled to get back to in-person, indoor dining at St. Joseph Diner,” Broussard said. “The diner has been an extension of the generosity of Acadiana for decades, creating a daily opportunity for both community and relief for those we serve. We welcome our guests and volunteers to serve alongside us in this work of mercy.”
Right now, he said, Catholic Charities serves about 80 to 100 “grab and go” meals every day at lunch. That’s been the case since Thanksgiving Day. They’ve served the meals without volunteer help, because of health concerns.
“We are excited about returning to that community feel,” Broussard said. “The diner has been a place where clients get their needs met but it’s also a place where volunteers have face-to-face interaction with our clients.
“We have volunteers who have been here for decades, people who you could set your watch to mark their arrival at lunch. They have wrapped their lives around this service.”
The organization expects to serve about 350 to 400 meals a day come the first of August, a Monday. Hours have not been finalized but they expect to serve people around breakfast time and lunchtime. Only those in shelter care will receive evening meals.
Come Aug. 1, clients will be served in the dining area of St. Joseph Diner with some spacing between diners. There is no cost to diners. Some expansion of dining hours is expected so that clients won’t be rushed through their meals.
Volunteers can expect to serve three-hour shifts around mealtimes. Volunteers can sign up to serve at http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/st-joseph-diner-volunteer on the Catholic Charities of Acadiana website.
Volunteers should expect to handle various tasks, including meal preparation, serving on the line, cleaning tables. The number of needed volunteers will depend upon the meal. Lunch is generally the busiest meal. The website says volunteers can be as young as 7 years old, but must be accompanied by adults. Available slots are shown on the August calendar.
“We have wanted to get back to a sense of normalcy, with the rhythm of three meals a day,” Broussard said.
Broussard said Catholic Charities is also serving rural areas of Acadiana through Food.net, which delivers food bags by working with the food pantries in the area. They deliver about 600-700 meals a week – a week’s worth of meals in each bag – to rural Acadiana. Catholic Charities of Acadiana primarily serves the eight civil parishes included in the Diocese of Lafayette.
He said Catholic Charities needs more donations to keep the service – it has been in operation since 1983 – operating.
“We are feeling the pinch that every American family is feeling -- what inflation does to people’s budgets,” he said. “We are getting calls from people whose budgets are not stretching.”