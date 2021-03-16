Evangeline, a senior female giraffe at Zoosiana, has died, according to a Tuesday announcement on the Broussard zoo's Facebook page.
The giraffe died Monday "peacefully and with the utmost care available" after suffering from chronic leg pain that is common in older, large hoofstock species, the zoo's post said. She had initially responded positively to treatments for the condition but recently relapsed and treatments were no longer effective, according to zoo staff.
Evangeline's long-awaited arrival at the Zoo of Acadiana, now Zoosiana, came in 2012. Zoo staff had been hoping for a female giraffe to mate with their other giraffe, Gabriel.
In 2013, the community came together to celebrate Gabriel and Evangeline's wedding day at the zoo. The event was officiated by a justice of the peace, and children served as the wedding party for the two giraffes.
Evangeline and Gabriel had their first calf, Josie, in 2016. They had a second calf, Millie, last year.
"Our staff deeply cares for and loves all our animals and had a special love for Evangeline," the zoo's Facebook post said. "Evangeline brought so much joy and wonder to those who shared life with her. She left her home better through her greatest contribution, two beautiful and healthy daughters.
"She will be forever remembered as part of our family and will be deeply missed. We extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt compassion to our wonderful caretakers who gave Evangeline the best care and comfort available.
"We know so many in Acadiana loved Evangeline, and we hope the impact she had on your lives stays with you."
This story will be updated.