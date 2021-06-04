With Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory refusing to sign a proclamation declaring June Pride Month, an LGBTQ group is turning to the City Council for support.
PFLAG (Parents, Families of Lesbians and Gays) Lafayette struck out Tuesday with Guillory. Despite pleas at Tuesday's Parish Council meeting for Guillory to sign the proclamation, as he has with dozens of other groups, schools and individuals, Guillory declined to do so.
The organization now is asking the City Council at its June 15 meeting to adopt a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month.
"That's something Josh can't do anything about," Matthew Humphrey, PFLAG Lafayette president, said Friday.
A simple majority, three out of five, is needed for the City Council to adopt a resolution.
On June 18, 2019, the former nine-member City-Parish Council fell one vote short of passing a resolution of support when then-Mayor-President Joel Robideaux refused to sign a proclamation for Pride Month.
Three of the City-Parish Council members now serve on the City Council. City Council Chairperson Liz Hebert voted for the resolution in 2019. City Council members Nanette Cook, who recently retired from a Catholic school, and Pat Lewis were absent from that meeting.
Aimee Robinson, vice president of PFLAG, said she believes the group has a sponsor for the resolution to go to the City Council June 15.
Recognition of Pride Month, Robinson said, is important to these marginalized residents of the community.
"This is an historic anniversary of a fight they're still fighting today," she said.
LGBTQ people may be co-workers, Robinson said, and you don't know it. A local Pride Month resolution or procalamation may send a message to young LGBTQ people that their local government supports them, she added.
"We're going to see if the council will do what Josh wouldn't," Robinson said. "Josh put this on their shoulders. We're not going to stop asking."
Several LGBTQ residents spoke to Guillory at Tuesday's Parish Council meeting, including Humphrey, who said he grew up in a homophobic, religious family that didn't accept his sexual orientation. He cried on the altar, praying to change, then cried himself to sleep at night when he didn't.
Humphrey told Guillory there are "kids growing up who are scared to come out, who are dealing with the same stuff I did and they're hearing you, not doing a thing. You do realize your silence speaks volumes. What are you afraid of, Josh? Why are you afraid of me?"
All it would take is for Guillory to sign a proclamation and shake his hand for a photograph, Humphrey said. The gesture would cost Guillory politically, he said, but there's plenty of time before the next election for the mayor-president to recover.