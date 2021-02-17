A number of Acadiana communities have issued water advisories after freezing weather, which caused frozen pipes and low water pressure in many areas.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Utilities System has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of Interstate 10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.

Because of an increase in customer usage, water pressure has dropped significantly in this area.

As a precaution, customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep or rinsing food. The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

If you suspect a leak, try to identify where the leak is and turn the water off at the hand cutoff. The hand cutoff is usually located 12-24" behind the meter going toward the home.

To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.

Acadia Parish

Officials say all Acadia Parish residents should take every precaution to minimize your use of water as most systems across the parish are struggling to keep up with the demand.

The Village of Morse is under a boil water advisory until further notice caused by a broken pipe at the water system.

Customers of the Egan Water Corporation #2 are under a boil advisory until further notice.

On Tuesday, the Bayou Des Cannes Water System at 3864 George Soileau Road in Basile issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

On Tuesday, the Village of Esterwood announced a boil advisory in effect until further notice.

Evangeline Parish

City of Ville Platte is under a system-wide boil advisory.

All East Side Water Customers in Ville Platte are under a boil advisory because of heavy demand on the system and lost pressure. There will be an update when the advisory is lifted in the next few days.

The Village of Turkey Creek Water System is under a boil advisory because of the loss of water pressure to the entire water system.

The Mamou Water System is under a boil advisory until further notice. The system has lost pressure caused by the rolling blackouts.

Iberia Parish

Parish President Larry Richard said that customers in Iberia Parish Waterworks District #3 (Coteau) should inspect property for leaks and to stop running water faucets immediately. The facility cannot sustain production levels or distribution pressure for much longer. Richard said that the district is stopping water distribution at 2 p.m. Wednesday as long as they can maintain operating pressure for the district. Water service will resume between hours of 6 and 8 p.m. and resume Thursday morning, at 6 a.m.

Louisiana Water Company in New Iberia has issued a boil advisory for the entire system, and requested that customers conserve water.

St. Landry Parish

The City of Opelousas was placed under a system-wide boil advisory Wednesday. Mayor Julius Alsandor said the advisory was necessary because of low water levels. The City of Opelousas will be lowering pressure tonight, to try to avoid future issues.

St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 Rural will be shutting off water at the plant intermittently in order to refill storage tanks. Because of freezing temperatures and broken pipes along the system, the system is experiencing lower pressure than normal. Customers are advised to boil water until further notice.

The Town of Melville has issued a voluntary boil water advisory until further notice because of low water pressure. Residents should boil water for one full minute before consumption.

The Prarie Ronde Water System in Opelousas has issued a system-wide boil advisory for all of its customers.

Water Works District #3 in St Landry Parish issued a boil advisory Wednesday for areas B, C and D.

St. Martin Parish

The Cecilia Water System announced Wednesday that Due to low water pressure caused by excessive use of water, the Cecilia Water System is issuing a boil water advisory for the entire water system. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Cecilia Water System.

St. Martin Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 is experiencing problems with water supply. A boil advisory has been issued for the Stephensville area. The boil order is in effect until further notice.

St. Mary Parish

Morgan city has issued a boil water advisory. All Morgan City water customers should boil or disinfect their water before consuming it or using it for food preparation.