Lafayette Utilities System director Terry Huval has abruptly departed city-parish government, three months earlier than expected.
Huval announced his retirement in April, setting Oct. 31 as his departure date. He instead retired Wednesday, mayor-president Joel Robideaux’s administration announced Thursday morning.
A city-parish spokeswoman said plans for naming a new director have not yet been established.
The announcement comes amid controversy over Robideaux’s maneuvers to privatize the LUS electric division. Robideaux in April quietly signed a nonbinding letter of intent with NextGen, an affiliate of Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners, to turn over management of the electric division in a deal worth $526 million.
The letter contemplates a more formal agreement following a due diligence period, although Robideaux has said other suitors may also seek a deal. City-Parish Council members say they had no idea Robideaux was pursuing such a deal until news of it broke last week.
The utility system provides electricity, water and wastewater services. LUS Fiber, a separate but affiliated system, provides internet and telephone services through a fiber optic network. As LUS director, Huval oversaw both the utilities and telecommunications systems.
A city-parish news release offers no reason for Huval’s departure, other than a vague comment from Huval that “there’s no better time than right now.”
Huval did not respond to telephone messages.
Huval will be most remembered for leading the charge to set up LUS Fiber, the city-owned telecommunications company. LUS Fiber started providing high-speed internet service to city residents in 2009 following years of intense public relations and legal battles with BellSouth and Cox.
The Institute for Local Self Reliance in 2012 called Lafayette "home to the longest-running most acrimonious community broadband battle in the nation." In recent months, LUS Fiber has expanded to provide service in subdivisions in Youngsville and Broussard.
“He has been an expert and steady hand at the helm of the utility system and helped blaze the trail for the telecommunications system that has earned global acclaim,” Robideaux is quoted as saying in the news release.
Huval served for 23 years, the longest tenure of any director in LUS history.
“While it’s never easy to say goodbye, I’m confident in the strength of these companies,” Huval is quoted as saying in the news release, referring to LUS and LUS Fiber, “and more importantly, the strength of the people left to continue this good work.”