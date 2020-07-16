A bitter feud among defense lawyers and a judge’s refusal to let them separate has stalled the prosecution of Ian Howard, who is accused of murdering a Lafayette police officer and wounding three others at a convenience store three years ago.
Judge Jules Edwards of the 15th Judicial District Court last month ordered Louisiana Capital Assistance Center staff to continue working on the case under the supervision of lead defense attorney Stephen Singer, even after the nonprofit legal aid organization fired Singer in May.
The second defense lawyer, Elliott Brown of the capital assistance center, testified in Edwards’ courtroom on June 10 that his relationship with Singer had deteriorated so much that he could not effectively represent the defendant. In his July 9 appeal, Brown claims Singer has threatened to sue the organization, and that the likelihood of him being a witness in that suit creates an insurmountable conflict of interest.
Edwards, responding a stay granted by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, ordered on July 13 that proceedings are “continued without date.”
The circumstances surrounding Singer’s firing have not been made public, and a portion of the June 10 hearing was conducted in closed court.
Singer declined to comment on the appeal.
After his termination, Singer obtained a retainer agreement from Howard, prompting the capital assistance center’s executive director, Richard Bourke, to halt work on the case on the advice of ethics counsel. Bourke filed a motion for the judge to determine who would represent Howard, making clear that working with Singer was out of the question.
But Edwards took exception to the motion, going so far as to find Bourke in contempt of court for ceasing work on the case. Contrary to the advice of Bourke’s ethics advisors, the judge found that Howard’s retention of Singer was not the same as discharging the capital assistance center, which provides indigent capital defense through a contract with the Louisiana Public Defender Board.
Bourke is separately appealing the contempt of court judgment.
Edwards ordered Howard’s defense team to remain intact as it has been, with Singer in the lead, Brown as second chair and mitigation and other support provided by capital assistance center staff. Singer said on June 10 that this is in accordance with Howard’s wishes.
But Brown accused the judge of “myopic” focus on adhering to the Nov. 9 trial date, and that Howard’s defense will be harmed as a result. Brown also argues that Howard is not entitled to a state-funded defense team serving under the supervision of a private lead attorney.
No one disputes that Howard fatally shot Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in October 2017, and that he wounded three others. But Howard, who has a history of mental illness, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. He is technically charged in two cases – one count of capital murder in Middlebrook’s death, and three counts of attempted murder related to the nonfatal shooting victims.
The attempted murder charges are proceeding first, with the capital case to follow at a later time.