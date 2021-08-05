Lafayette Parish students can ride free on city buses this year whether they're going to school or anyplace else.
The School Board approved an agreement Wednesday with Lafayette Consolidated Government to implement the free ride plan.
Lafayette City Council Chairwoman Liz Hebert said she worked with Lafayette Parish School Board member Justin Centanni on the proposal as a way to ease long lines and heavy traffic at schools and to help the school system deal with a shortage of bus drivers.
Centanni, who credits School Board member Mary Morrison and LCG CAO Cydra Wingerter for ironing out the agreement, said he got the idea after riding city buses when his car was in the shop.
"The buses were inexpensive, comfortable, air conditioned and had Wifi," he said.
Under the agreement, Lafayette Parish School System students, by showing a school ID, can ride city buses free whether they're going to school, to band practice, to a club event or even to an after-school job, Hebert said.
"If you work at the mall after school, you can take the bus to work," Centanni said. "You might not be able to get that job without transportation. If you want to go to Northside High's legal academy, you can take the bus."
Students boarding city buses will show their ID and the bus driver will enter them into a computer to track usage. Monthly reports will be generated so that the school system and LCG can evaluate whether the program is beneficial.
The arrangement calls for LPSS to pay LCG $10,000 a year for the bus service. The three-year agreement will be evaluated periodically to determine if it is effective.