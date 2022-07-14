Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center hosted the St. Bernadette Soubirous relics Thursday morning in an event that was intended to honor the 19th century saint and patron of the healthcare facility.
The relics, which are the focus of a tour of more than 30 U.S. churches, have been hosted at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette since Tuesday. Thursday morning’s events were centered around St. Agnes Chapel, located inside the medical center near the main building’s entrance.
Scheduled events included hymns, the rosary, a procession, a litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the shrine outside the hospital, veneration and Mass. The procession and outdoor events were canceled, but the visit with the relics was not shortened.
Robert Tasman, vice president for Mission Integration at Our Lady of Lourdes, said Bishop Douglas Deshotel had arranged time for the relics to be taken to the medical center on Thursday because of the importance of the saint to the hospital mission.
“Her legacy of healing lives on in our St. Bernadette Community Clinic, which provides healthcare and dental services to the homeless, sheltered, uninsured, underinsured and underserved in Lafayette and surrounding communities,” the medical center said in an issued statement.
Tasman said the “miraculous healing stories” from Our Lady of Lourdes in France hold special meaning to the medical center staff and patients in Lafayette. The Thursday events were “focused on the hospital patients, team members and those associated with the hospital.”
“This is about the patients we seek to heal on a daily basis,” he said.
This historic U.S. pilgrimage and tour, which launched in April and ends in August, marked the first time the relics left their home at the chapel of St. Gildard convent in Nevers, France, where Bernadette died in April 1879 at age 35. St. Agnes Chapel and the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist were among more than 30 U.S. churches and shrines scheduled to be visited.
The medical center ordered some 1,800 rosaries, blessed and touched to the relics, which were distributed to patients and medical center team members.
The rosary was recited in five languages: English, French, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.