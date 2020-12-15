Two salt mine employees were still missing Tuesday morning, more than 24 hours after a roof collapse at the Avery Island salt mine

The mine operator, Cargill Deicing Technology, said its rescue operations teams and federal authorities were responding to the emergency. While the cause was under investigation, the company said “there is no indication that it is related” to safety violations identified in recent federal inspections, according to the company’s statement Tuesday.

There have been more than 50 safety citations issued at the mine this year, nearly all of them identifying Cargill as the violator, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration records. The most recent citations occurred this month as part of an inspection that is ongoing, records show. A Dec. 3 citation indicated that inspectors found hazardous ground conditions.

Collapsed Avery Island salt mine had recent safety violations; two workers still missing Federal inspectors have issued more than 50 safety citations this year at the Cargill salt mine in Iberia Parish, where a roof collapse early …

Cargill said Tuesday that its rescue teams had worked through the night to secure the collapse location.

Avery Island, which produces about 2 million tons of salt per year, is one of three U.S. salt mines that Cargill operates, according to Cargill. Salt from the three mines is used to deice roads. The Avery Island mine is owned by a company affiliated with the McIlhenny Company, which produces Tabasco pepper sauce.

The mine employs about 200 people, 18 of whom were working at the time of the collapse. All but the two who went missing escaped unharmed.

There have been six fatal disasters in U.S. salt mines since 1917, with four of those occurring in Louisiana, according to the U.S. Mine Rescue Association. One of those also involved a roof collapse, at the now-defunct Jefferson Island salt mine under Lake Peigneur, which is about 10 miles from Avery Island. The 1970 collapse filled four workers, and federal investigators determined that it was caused by Diamond Crystal Salt Company's failure to detect loose roof.

Two of the Louisiana disasters occurred at the Belle Isle salt mine in Franklin under Cargill's management. A fire killed 21 people at Belle Isle in 1968, and five died in an explosion in 1979. That mine was abandoned and intentionally flooded six years after the second disaster, according to www.explorebelleisle.com.

The 1979 explosion was the last fatal salt mine disaster in the United States.

+2 Two miners missing after roof collapse at Avery Island salt mine Two miners are missing after a roof collapse in the Avery Island salt mine, KATC is reporting.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added.