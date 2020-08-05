An attempt by the Lafayette City Council to separate city and parish parks and recreation money may violate the Lafayette Home Rule Charter, an attorney said Tuesday.
That legal opinion by Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott didn't stop the council from voting unanimously Tuesday to introduce an ordinance instructing the administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory to separate revenue generated in the city of Lafayette specifically for recreation and parks from parish-generated revenue.
Councilwomen Liz Hebert and Nanette Cook authored the ordinance so the City Council can better track how city-generated money is spent.
Property owners in the city of Lafayette pay a property tax dedicated to parks in the city. The ballot proposition approved by voters specifically says the money the property tax generates must be spent in the city of Lafayette. But the money generated by the tax is mingled with parish money for parks and recreation taken from the parish general fund. There is no tax specific to parks and recreation for the parish.
While most of the money spent on parish parks and recreation is generated by the city of Lafayette, the Parish Council has authority over parks and recreation. Last week, when the Parish Council refused to introduce an ordinance proposed by the City Council that would have restored funding to keep four recreation centers in the city of Lafayette open, City Council members realized they needed to have more control over the city's parks funding.
Hebert said the parish only contributes $40,000 to parks and recreation compared with millions the city contributes.
"We should not be funding in any way anything in the parish," Hebert said.
Cook said the tipping point for her was last week when the Parish Council stopped all discussion about the recreation centers.
"To me, that's not right," she said. "That discussion should be on the city side."
This ordinance, she said, starts the conversation on separating city funds from parish funds.
In December 2018, voters approved a home rule charter amendment splitting the city-parish council into separate city and parish councils, which was supposed to give the City Council more autonomy and authority over issues affecting only the city. Those councils took office in January and are facing their first proposed budget and beginning to address how the new form of government will operate.
Escott, who said he was not consulted on the ordinance, said it appears to violate two or three sections of the charter. The first, Section 211E, says ordinances dealing with subject matter under the legislative authority of both councils must be approved by both councils, including items in the operating budget that arise out of shared operations, facilities and employees.
Section 5-04A of the charter dealing with amendments to the operating budget also may be violated with the proposed City Council ordinance, Escott said. It states that amendments to the operating budget are to be adopted by a favorable vote of both councils except that an amendment to the operating budget for a line item or component unit funded solely by the city of Lafayette should be voted on solely by the City Council.
It should be noted that Guillory did not seek a vote of the councils, as Section 5-04A requires, to amend the current fiscal year's operating budget, cutting funding for four recreation centers and 37 parks and recreation employees. Nor did the mayor-president obtain a vote of the councils for previous cuts to the operating budgets of the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette Science Museum and Acadiana Nature Station and the elimination of 101 jobs.
The third section of the charter Escott cited, Section 4-17, deals with administrative reorganizations and gives the mayor-president the authority to abolish, combine or alter departments within Lafayette Consolidated Government. That section of the charter requires both councils to vote on an alteration or reorganization unless the area falls solely under the authority of the City Council.
"I wonder if we’re violating the charter by spending city funds outside the city?" City Councilman Glenn Lazard, an attorney, asked. "I’d like legal opinion on that."
Tuesday afternoon, in a new release, Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin called a special meeting for 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to consider contributing $200,000 in parish money to operate for one year four recreation centers in north Lafayette that Guillory announced in July would be closed by Aug. 14 to save money. The proposed closures in largely Black, economically-challenged neighborhoods, drew outcry and protests. Since then, Guillory has said he would find a way to keep the center open. He issued a request for proposals for businesses or groups to operate the centers.
The Parish Council would use $200,000 of $2 million in parish funds voters rededicated to parks and recreation from a parish libraries surplus.
City Councilman Andy Naquin started off opposed to the Hebert/Cook ordinance but relented and voted in favor of it just to introduce it. The ordinance returns to the council in two weeks for final adoption.
Both councils will discuss the parks and recreation budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1 at a budget review meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Public input is allowed.