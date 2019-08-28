Downtown Lafayette will hold forums for candidates for mayor-president and the District 5 seat on the Lafayette city council.
The forum for candidates for the city council seat will be Sept. 3, and the mayor-president forum will be Sept. 24. Both events will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.
Candidates for mayor-president include Carlee Alm-LaBar (NP), Simone Champagne (R), Josh Guillory (R), Carlos Harvin (D) and Nancy Marcotte (R). Candidates for the city council seat include Janet Jackson (D), Glenn Lazard (D), Lionel Rodriguez (I) and Aaron "The Fixer" Staten (NP).
