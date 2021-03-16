The owner of Frank's Poboys in Opelousas issued an apology over the weekend after an image of a customer's receipt prompted outcry on social media.
Frank’s Poboys owner Michael Fontenot said an employee used poor judgment when the worker identified a customer as the “balck [sic] family by window” in the restaurant’s ordering system.
The family, who wasn’t identified by name, stopped at the Opelousas restaurant for crawfish Saturday when they noticed the phrase printed at the top of their receipt, media reported. In a statement, Fontenot said he wasn’t aware of what happened until he was notified on social media.
"It is with a humble heart I come to you asking for grace and forgiveness on behalf of myself, my family and all my staff due to an employee who not only used poor judgment when identifying a customer for our internal ordering system, but created pain and hurt feelings," owner Michael Fontenot wrote on Facebook.
"I have a zero tolerance policy regarding any discriminatory behavior, and while I believe the sincere remorse expressed to me by the server, the action was still a violation of those expectations and will be disciplined, up to and including termination," added Fontenot. "Further, this experience has shown a need to re-engage my staff in trainings and effective immediately, staff will only use customer names in the system, which is already a universal standard."