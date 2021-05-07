The Diocese of Lafayette issued an apology Friday to a victim of abuse allegedly by a former priest in St. Landry Parish.
"After careful examination, the Diocese of Lafayette has determined that the allegations made by Oliver Peyton against Michael Guidry, who formerly served as a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette, are credible," a statement released by Blue Rolfes, diocese communications director, states.
"The Diocese further denounces the actions of Michael Guidry towards Oliver Peyton and hereby formally and publicly apologizes to Oliver Peyton and to his family. Michael Guidry has been permanently removed from ministry."
Guidry, 78, admitted he molested Peyton when he was an altar boy in his teens serving at St. Peter's Church in Morrow. After pleading guilty in 2018, Guidry was sentenced to 10 years in jail, with three years suspended. He appealed the sentence and was released on $10,000 bond and required to wear an ankle bracelet.