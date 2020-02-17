The lone survivor of the Dec. 28 plane crash in Lafayette has been discharged from the hospital to continue recovering at home.
Wade Berzas was released from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the hospital.
"We will always be grateful for the thoughts and prayers offered on our behalf during this time of healing," Wade and Mackenzie Berzas said in a prepared statement. "Your prayers were deeply felt, and we believe contributed to the success of Wade’s recovery. Thank you for allowing us the privacy we need to focus on the road ahead. We are truly overwhelmed by your love for our family."
Berzas, 37, was admitted to Lourdes in critical condition with burns over 75% of his body, cuts on his head and a dislocated shoulder.
He was the only survivor on a small plane that crashed in Lafayette on Dec. 28 near a post office at the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette.
Five others aboard the plane — Gretchen Vincent, 51; Walker Vincent, 15; Carley McCord, 30, pilot Ian Biggs, 51; and Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59 — lost their lives.
The plane was en route to a college football playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.
Lourdes team members prayed over the Berzas family for continued blessings and healing as they departed from the hospital Monday afternoon.
"Wade exceeded every goal we set for him and progressed faster than we anticipated based on his initial injuries," said Dr. Joey Barrios, medical director of the Lourdes Burn Unit, in a prepared statement. "Everyone in our burn unit took part in his care and rallied behind him in this unique situation. It speaks to the perseverance and faith of a family and the quality of the care team we’ve assembled in our burn unit. We couldn’t be prouder that he is going home today."