The Louisiana Workforce Commission said Tuesday its website is down and is expected to be back online by noon Wednesday.
In an emailed statement, LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said the website is undergoing work related to the American Rescue Plan signed into law on March 1. The plan will extend federal unemployment benefits until Sept. 6.
"With only two days between the bill being signed into law and claimants' filing for the week ending March 13, additional programming and implementation time was needed," Dejoie said. "Claimants will be able to file this week, and payments will process this week."
LWC expects the system to be fully functional no later than noon Wednesday, she said.
"The 72 hours needed for programming and testing will improve system functionality and claims processing."
Claimants have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to complete weekly certifications.
According to a message on the website, the LWC call center is also unavailable while the site is down.