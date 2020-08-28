ACA.lauralafayette.010.082820.edit

LAFAYETTE -- Residents walk through flood water on Chemin Metairie Parkway following Hurricane Laura Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Lafayette, La. ORG XMIT: BAT2008270914200434

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

In an effort to support those effected by Hurricane Laura, on Friday Super 1 Foods is giving away a free gallon of water and bag of ice, while supplies last, to people who are without power in the Acadiana locations listed below. 

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday:

  • 2210 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville (ice only)
  • 1500 Bonin Road, Youngsville (ice and water)
  • 3916 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro (ice and water)
  • 1800 W. Laurel Ave., Eunice (ice and water)

 Starting at 3 p.m. Friday:

  • 939 S. Lewis, New Iberia (ice only)

