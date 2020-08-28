In an effort to support those effected by Hurricane Laura, on Friday Super 1 Foods is giving away a free gallon of water and bag of ice, while supplies last, to people who are without power in the Acadiana locations listed below.
Starting at 10 a.m. Friday:
- 2210 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville (ice only)
- 1500 Bonin Road, Youngsville (ice and water)
- 3916 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro (ice and water)
- 1800 W. Laurel Ave., Eunice (ice and water)
Starting at 3 p.m. Friday:
- 939 S. Lewis, New Iberia (ice only)