Opioid-related overdose deaths have seen a startling increase in Lafayette Parish and experts say the situation may be even worse than the official numbers indicate.

On Tuesday, KATC-3 and The Acadiana Advocate hosted the second in a series of three virtual town hall discussions on Acadiana’s growing opioid epidemic. The second event featured a panel of local experts, including Darren Davis, CEO of Whispering Oaks Lodge, Dr. Holly Howat, executive director of Beacon Community Connections, Dr. Christopher Rodgman and state Rep. Vincent Pierre.

Watch a replay of the event in the player below. Can't see the video? Click here.