The Diocese of Lafayette released on Friday a list of clergy members with credible abuse accusations.

By releasing the list the diocese joins others across the state and country.

Dioceses in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma-Thibodaux and Alexandria have all released their own lists, while Shreveport Diocesan leaders said they received no allegations since the diocese was created in 1986 from part of the Diocese of Alexandria. The Lake Charles Diocese released information on 12 accused clergymen Thursday, several of whom also served in the Diocese of Lafayette.

"Sexual abuse is a scourge that has occured in all segments of society," Bishop Douglas Deshotel said in a video message released earlier this week. "It has occured in families, schools, organizations and most sadly in the church. It is most heinous when men consecrated for God's work have betrayed a sacred trust to protect and serve innocent children."

"The church's response, especially in earlier days, was inadequate and wrong," Deshotel continued. Rather than listening to survivors of abuse, helping them to heal and removing offenders, efforts were directed to protecting the institution. That has changed."

Read the full letter from the bishop here.

In order to determine if accusations of wrongdoing were credible, bishops previously handled the claims, but would also sometimes involve lay committees. After 2002, however, the accusations were presented to the Sexual Abuse Review Board according to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.

Information on how to report abuse, status of well-known cases and other frequently asked questions are answered in an attached document from the diocese here.