Ochsner Lafayette General is to receive an additional 1,950 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, but the hospital has not announced plans for administering them. It is not clear how many of the fresh doses will go to previously scheduled people whose appointments were canceled, and how many will be available for new appointments.
Compounding that uncertainty is a discrepancy concerning last week’s shipment of 975 Pfizer doses to Ochsner Lafayette, which is the seven-parish Acadiana region’s largest health care provider.
The Louisiana Department of Health said the Jan. 27 shipment was designated as first doses, but Ochsner Lafayette officials said they were committed to people who have already received first shots. An LDH spokesperson characterized the discrepancy as a “misunderstanding,” but did not provide details as to how it occurred.
“(LDH) has reviewed documentation related to past distributions to (Ochsner Lafayette) and information about the 975 vaccine doses that were shipped to (Ochsner Lafayette) on Wednesday, January 27 and confirmed that this was a first-dose Pfizer shipment,” spokesperson Kevin Litten said in a statement.
The shipment came after Ochsner’s chief executive, Warner Thomas, told reporters on Monday, Jan. 25 that LDH had allocated zero doses to its Lafayette affiliate for the week. But the allocation decision changed midweek for unknown reasons, and Ochsner Lafayette spokesperson Patricia Thompson told the Advocate in a text message the shipment contained “dedicated second doses.”
When notified of LDH’s characterization, Thompson said she could “only attest that our 975 doses were designated second doses.”
Litten said the health department is in “constant communication” with Ochsner Lafayette about vaccines, and that the unexplained discrepancy will not affect future allocations. He declined further comment.
The discrepancy occurred despite LDH’s triple-layered method of keeping tabs on provider inventories, which the state's top coronavirus official, Dr. Joseph Kanter, detailed in a call with reporters on Feb. 2.
The first layer of tracking occurs through a web application that providers use to upload the number of shots administered, demographics of those receiving them and remaining inventory. Providers then provide that information in a separate LDH survey, and staff confirm the survey results in phone calls.
Shipments of first doses are automatically followed up with identical shipments of second doses within the appropriate time frame, depending on the vaccine brand, Kanter said. Remaining inventories are therefore considered to be first doses.
“There really should be no banking of second doses,” Kanter said.
The health department on Tuesday released details about each of its vaccine shipments to providers, including the number of doses in each shipment and designations as first or second doses. But the discrepancy concerning last week’s shipment to Ochsner Lafayette makes it difficult to keep tabs on vaccine distribution in the region.
There have been 38,573 vaccine series initiated in Acadiana as of Tuesday, representing about three quarters of the first doses delivered through last week. The actual percentage of delivered first doses that have been administered is probably a bit different, as the LDH shipment data does not count first doses delivered this week.
Ochsner Lafayette has received about 12% of the first doses shipped to Acadiana, and about 45% of the second doses, according to LDH data. The higher proportion of second doses is likely because Ochsner Lafayette received a larger share of first doses when LDH started shipping vaccines in December.
The health department has since aimed to create an equitable distribution method across nine administrative regions that considers population, provider capacity and local needs within regions.
“Every week it’s a process of seeing who has remaining stock, where existing gaps are, and where the capacity to deliver doses are,” Kanter said. “There is no magic algorithm that spits exactly what provider gets what.”
In the beginning, the state limited hospital systems like Ochsner to vaccinating its staff and independent health care workers such as dentists, therapists and others. But fewer-than-expected members of this group opted to receive shots, leaving hospitals with a glut of time-sensitive vials.
To prevent waste, LDH instructed hospitals to vaccinate anyone age 70 and above, leaving it up to hospitals to set up systems for doing so. Ochsner Health, the state’s largest provider, aggressively moved to administer more than 20,000 first doses over the weekend of Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.
That included about 1,300 vaccinations through Ochsner Lafayette, which had invited 7,500 of its existing patients within the eligible age range. Local Ochsner officials said then that LDH had encouraged them to vaccinate as many people as possible, regardless of supplies on hand.
Confidence in the supply chain was based in part on federal assurances in the final weeks of the Trump administration that did not pan out, Ochsner and state health officials have said. Like other providers across the country, Ochsner was forced to cancel thousands of appointments for first doses.
The cancellations included about 1,000 in Lafayette, although local Ochsner officials said they subsequently obtained enough supplies to restore 539 of those appointments. Half of that group — 269 — had received vaccinations as of Jan. 27, according to Ochsner Lafayette.
Ochsner Lafayette, formerly known as Lafayette General Health, joined the Ochsner system in October. Unlike other Ochsner locations across the state, the Lafayette affiliate is not connected to the MyOchsner web portal, which elsewhere is being used to manage vaccination appointments and waiting lists. That forces local Ochsner staff to rely on emails and phone calls to schedule and cancel appointments.
This week’s shipment of 1,950 doses to Ochsner Lafayette — confirmed through LDH, apart from its provider allocation list — would seem to cover the balance of canceled appointments, and also allow for new ones, based on information that system officials have previously provided.
When asked about this week’s shipment, however, Ochsner Lafayette officials said they would not release additional information for now.
Ochsner Lafayette officials have encouraged those interested in COVID-19 vaccines to call 1-855-206-9675 or visit OchsnerLG.org/vaccine