Acadiana’s fall coronavirus outbreak may be slowing, but test reductions and conflicting positivity data make it difficult to determine a trend line.
Seven-day caseloads dipped across the region in the week leading up to Thanksgiving, but test volumes declined at a somewhat sharper rate. The percentage of tests yielding new cases continued to rise, but the state health department’s regional positivity calculation dipped slightly.
The Region 4 weekly caseload as of Nov. 25 was 1,903, an 11.7% decline over the previous seven-day period, according to the state’s date-of-test report, which is released every Wednesday. Test volumes declined 17.5%.
The weekly reports show results by test date. They are released with a seven-day lag, but they are more accurate than daily reports that often include backlogs.
The percentage of weekly tests yielding new cases ticked up from 10.3% to 11%, which is the highest rate in Region 4 since July 19. Yet the weekly positivity rate ticked down, from 11.2% to 10.8%, according to LDH.
Public health professionals calculate positivity in different ways, and the health department has previously said that it calculates the percentage of tests with positive results — including from people who test positive multiple times in a week. That result is usually higher than the percentage of tests that yield new cases, but the trend lines tend to move in the same direction.
Yet the state does not publish the specific test data underlying its positivity calculations, making the calculations impossible to replicate even when using the state’s method of calculation.
For example, the date-of-test report on Wednesday shows there were 17,527 tests in Region 4 over the week ending on Nov. 25, with 2,259 of them positives. That amounts to a positive rate of 13.1%, more than two points higher than the positivity rate LDH published.
What’s more, the positive test rate increased from the previous week, when it was 12.3%, according to the state’s published test data. But the state’s unverifiable positivity calculations show the positivity rate is dropping, from 11.2% on Nov. 18 to 10.8% on Nov. 25.
A query to the health department was pending on Wednesday afternoon.