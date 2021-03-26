The prosecution of the man accused of murdering a Lafayette Police officer resumed Friday after a months-long stall in proceedings, though the most pressing issue on the docket was put off until next month.
Arguments had been scheduled over whether an acquittal would require a unanimous jury vote, since the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split convictions last year. Defense lawyers say the landmark decision was strictly limited to convictions, and that 10 votes remain the minimum needed for acquittal. Prosecutors argue the unanimity standard applies to all verdicts.
Ian Howard, 31, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2017 fatal shooting of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, as well as the non-fatal shooting of three others. The cases are technically separate, with the capital murder case expected to follow an initial trial on three attempted murder charges.
Howard’s lawyers acknowledge that he shot the four victims, but that his mental illness prevented him from distinguishing right and wrong.
The defense motion concerning non-unanimous acquittal was reset for April 16, to allow for notification to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office. The lead defense lawyer, Richard Bourke, said in the hearing Friday that the state Supreme Court is likely to determine the outcome, which has ramifications for other cases across the state.
Louisiana is one of two states that previously allowed non-unanimous juries, and local courts are still sorting through the impacts of last year’s high-court decision, as well as a corresponding change in state law.
The new state law prohibits split verdicts of any sort, but only for alleged offenses committed after 2018. Howard’s lawyers have previously argued that the old law, insofar as it applied to convictions for earlier offenses, should be declared unconstitutional. That prompted the Attorney General’s Office to intervene to defend the law.
It’s unclear how Landry’s office will respond now that the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is arguing against the old law.
“I don’t think we can assume the Attorney General will take the same position as the District Attorney’s Office,” Bourke said in court on Friday.
Trial dates in one or both of the cases against Howard are expected to be set on April 16 as well.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers resolved several arguments over jury proceedings prior to Friday’s hearing, though two required rulings from Valerie Gotch Garrett.
Defense lawyers wanted Garrett to require prosecutors to disclose any political relationships between potential jurors and the District Attorney’s Office, which changed administrations this year following the election of Don Landry.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney said the motion lacked parameters for defining a political relationship, and was generally unreasonable because Landry is not personally familiar with every person who worked on his campaign.
Garrett agreed with Haney, reasoning that Howard’s lawyers could suss out relationship conflicts by questioning potential jurors under oath. She offered the same reasoning in denying the defense motion that prosecutors share criminal background information on potential jurors.