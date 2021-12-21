The first phase of repairs to the downtown Lafayette Buchanan Street parking garage is expected to be finished in January.
The six-story structure built in 1981 was abruptly shut down in October 2018 after it was deemed unsafe, exacerbating parking problems for patrons of the nearby Lafayette Parish Courthouse as many of the street parking spaces near the courthouse were then reserved for courthouse employees who used the garage.
It's undetermined when the parking garage will re-open.
Plans for phase 2 are expected to be delivered in January, unless unforseen circumstances arise, according to City Engineer Fred Trahan.
Phase 1 addresses structural repairs to the parking garage, as well as sandblasting and painting the exterior of the structure and installing a crash-rated cable system.
Corrosion damaged more than half of the steel beams and columns that support the floors of the 344-vehicle parking garage.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory signed an emergency declaration in March 2020 after an engineer's report found advanced-to-severe corrosion in latches that connect some of the 200 panels to the garage itself. The panels were removed to ease the load on the structure.
Phase 1 is expected to cost just over $1.6 million.
Phase 2, Trahan said in an email response to questions, is expected to include repairs or replacement of elevators, as well as repairs to stairwells and the electrical system, at an estimated cost of $1.6 million. The second phase may also include interior painting as an estimated cost of $500,000-$800,00.
If interior painting is not authorized, he said, the final design of the elevator and stairwell work may allow for use of part of the parking garage during construction. That decision will be made once final designs for the elevator and stairwell are complete.
The parking garage was shut down in 2018 shortly after the former City-Parish Council rejected a proposal by then-Mayor-Presient Joel Robideaux for the city to buy the structure from the parish. Some council members saw the move as a way to help the financially struggling parish budget.
Robideaux then issued a request for proposals to redevelop the parking garage and other nearby properties — some not owned by LCG — into a mixed-use development with residences and businesses. He received four proposals in 2019 but took no action after determing none of the proposals were financially viable.