Interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan said he hopes to keep the department on a steady course as he settles into the position just days after former Chief Toby Aguillard announced his resignation in a surprise statement on the day of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s induction.

Morgan was announced as Aguillard’s replacement Monday after Guillory’s swearing-in ceremony. Morgan said he was approached by the mayor-president’s office as a candidate for the interim position about a week before the announcement and sat down with his team for an interview. He said he couldn’t comment about other candidates considered for the role.

Morgan is a lifelong Lafayette resident and has served with the Lafayette Police Department for about 25 years. He’s worked in numerous positions in the department, including patrol, criminal investigations, administrative lieutenant, traffic, evidence, services and most recently served as a watch commander.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In an interview with The Acadiana Advocate, the interim chief said he can say “for certain” that he’s not interested in the full-time chief’s position. He said he’s interested in an eventual retirement and has ambitions for his post-retirement life and career but didn’t elaborate.

Morgan said he believes his neutrality in the upcoming chief’s race made him a desirable candidate for the interim position.

+4 Josh Guillory: Police chief's poor relationship with sheriff contributed to his dismissal The poor relationship between former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard and Sheriff Mark Garber in part led new Mayor-President Josh Guillo…

He said his goal as interim chief is to maintain the department’s standards, ensure the department’s funds are handled wisely and that everything operates efficiently so he can hand everything “in a nice little box” to the next chief once he or she is appointed.

“I’m not here to reinvent the wheel or make a bunch of big changes to the police department, I’m just here to run it until we get a suitable chief of police,” Morgan said.

The interim chief said continuing business as usual includes maintaining the department’s community outreach work, including meetings of its community relations committee and hosting more community walks. There was some uproar from committee members earlier in the week after a planned meeting was canceled.

Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the meeting was canceled at the direction of Aguillard, who ordered the meeting canceled before he resigned from the head position. Morgan said it was likely because of the transition period, and the canceled meeting has been rescheduled.

Morgan said he hopes to reassure the community of the police department’s continued commitment to building strong relationships. He said he recognizes that community outreach is an important factor of the department’s work.

“We need the public as much as they need us. Truly and honestly,” he said.

The interim chief said internally there’s some uncertainty among the officers because of the change but the overall sentiment is to keep the focus on the work while the political elements are sorted out. Morgan said the officers are eager to keep doing their jobs and don’t foresee any major changes on the horizon that will hinder that.

He said leadership changes are always rumored or possible when a new mayor-president takes office and they’re trying to take things in stride. Morgan wouldn’t comment directly on Aguillard’s departure.