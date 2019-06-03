The F.B.I. is investigating T.M. Landry College Preparatory School for allegedly coercing students to submit fraudulent college applications, The New York Times reports.
The Times reported last year that the school’s husband-wife founders, Michael Landry and Tracey Landry, falsified transcripts and made up student biographical information to secure admission into elite colleges.
The story also detailed allegations of physical abuse against Michael Landry, including a previous guilty plea in St. Martin Parish for beating a student. Local law enforcement did not follow up on subsequent allegations, but Louisiana State Police took up the old cases and several new ones that emerged after The Times story. More than a dozen allegations of abuse are now pending.
The T.M. Landry board responded to the story by commissioning what it called an independent investigation by the Couhig Partners, a New Orleans law firm, which then enlisted a former state education superintendent, Paul Pastorek, to lead the inquiry.
The resulting report lauded T.M. Landry as a “genuine incubator for success” while downplaying reports of fraud and abuse.
The school in February abruptly moved from its location in Breaux Bridge to a former ice-skating rink on Moss Street in Lafayette, after it failed to complete building modifications required by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Marshal’s Office initially barred the school from operating in the new location, but operations were allowed to resume with submission of a fire safety plan.