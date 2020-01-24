Four Lafayette Consolidated Government employees who lost their jobs when Josh Guillory took over as mayor-president each were paid for 20 days they didn't work.
The 160 hours of severance pay authorized by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux totaled $33,580. That's in addition to being paid for accrued, unused vacation time worth another $17,870, bringing the total to more than $44,000 for the four employees, according to documents obtained by The Acadiana Advocate.
It is not uncommon for some of the top unclassified employees, those not protected by civil service rules, to be replaced when a new administration takes over any municipality. It happened when Joey Durel replaced Walter Comeaux as city-parish president, it happened when Robideaux replaced Durel and it happened Jan. 6 when Guillory replaced Robideaux.
Civil service rules specify what compensation classified employees are entitled to when they lose their jobs at LCG. Directors and other at-will employees are entitled to be paid for accrued, unused vacation time. However, there don't appear to be written rules specifically for severance pay for at-will LCG employees.
Adam Marcantel, civil service director for LCG, said his understanding is that the parameters of the civil service rules are applied to LCG's unclassified employees.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert, in response to a public records request, wrote "there are no known documents responsive to your request for severance pay rules applicable to unclassified employees."
Marcantel and Hebert referred to LCG Civil Service Rule IV (12), which, Hebert said, has been in place since 1997 and was in place during the change of administrations between Durel and Robideaux, when Durel authorized severance pay for unclassified directors.
The civil service rule states that employees separated from employment through no fault of their own "shall receive pay for 80 hours over and above any other compensation due them at the time of separation." That's 10 days of severance pay.
By comparison, Robideaux authorized 160 hours or 20 days of severance pay for four unclassified employees not retained by Guillory.
Mark Dubroc, public works director, was paid $12,031 for 20 days of severance pay, $1,851 for 24.6 hours of unused vacation time and $1,145 for 16 hours of unused sick leave. His hourly pay rate was increased from $71.0150 to $75.1966, documents show. CAO Cydra Wingerter attributed the increase to a 5% pay raise approved by the City-Parish Council in December. The hourly increase for Dubroc was nearly 6%. Guillory has not named a replacement for Dubroc.
Shanea Nelson, community development director, received $8,615 in severance pay, $4,601 for 85.46 hours of unused vacation time and no unused sick leave. Documents show her hourly pay rate of $51.2795 was increased to $53.8435 due to a 5% employee pay raise, Wingerter said. Guillory replaced Nelson with U.S. Olympic medalist Hollis Conway.
Marcus Bruno, governmental affairs officer during the Robideaux administration, was paid $7,003 in severance pay, $5,467 for 15.6 hours of unused vacation time and $1,017 for 24 hours of unused sick leave, documents show. His hourly pay rate was $43.7669. His position has been abolished by Guillory.
Kate Durio, chief cultural officer (CREATE), received $5,932 in severance pay and another $5,950 for 20 hours of unused vacation time and no unused sick leave. Her hourly pay rate was $37.0731. Durio's position and the CREATE program were eliminated by Guillory.