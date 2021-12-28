If you’re eager to make last-ditch 2021 charitable donations, get in line.

About 10 percent of American charitable donations are made in the last three days of the calendar year, according to the Kiplinger report. The clock on that began running Wednesday morning.

But not all gifts are create equal, at least not by the Internal Revenue Service. If the goal is to donate to the needy while reaping a tax benefit, well — maybe yes, maybe no, the IRS says. Much of it can depend upon a donor's home mortgage or marital status or state taxes.

Robin LeBlanc, a certified public accountant in Broussard, said tax advantages vary from person to person. Generally, she said, the tax benefits lean more heavily toward higher-income earners.

“I could have two people contribute a thousand dollars,” she said. “But while it might prove an advantage to one person (taxwise), it might not be to the other.”

For individuals, she said, the benefits depend on whether you itemize your tax returns or take the standard itemization. In COVID-affected 2021, there is a deduction for up to $300 in charitable donations for individuals, $600 for couples.

Most important, she said, for donors is to write the check — make that donation — before the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. Donations can be made by cash, check or credit cards, she said, but verify those in such a way that it makes your case plain to the IRS. Verification must prove your gift came in 2021.

Carlee Alm Labar, CEO of United Way of Acadiana, said she’s accustomed to working with generous people who make their gifts at year’s end.

“That’s the best way to say it,” she said. “For a lot of donors, now is the time. It’s the most convenient time for them. They understand the tax implications and know their tax needs.”

She said United Way helps donors direct their gifts at year’s end “just like we do all the time.” She said it is one of the agency’s busier times of the year. Part of the challenge can be determining how the donor wants to give and to whom they direct their giving.

She said COVID-19 has affected how United Way pursues gifts — you can’t always be out and about and talking with people directly — but she said the level of giving has been admirable.

“People are very generous,” she said. “There has been so much need and people have responded to that need.”

If people are looking for ways to direct their year-end giving, she said, there are many reputable organizations who will “work to meet the intent of what donors want to spend their money on,” she said. Donors need to seek out organizations to help them plan and execute on their giving.

Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said the heavy giving at year’s end “sounds about right” for his organization. It can depend upon each individual organization, he said.

For example, he said, donations that might typically come to Catholic Charities at year’s end might have been made at other times of crisis during the year: during Hurricane Ida or during the pandemic. Plus, he said, Catholic Charities drew a robust response on Giving Tuesday, which occurred Nov. 30.

“That was money we were raising and restricting to buy food for St. Joseph Diner, St. Joseph Diner Mobiles and Foodnet Food Bank,” he said.

He said Giving Tuesday came at a time of holiday gratitude and holiday giving at a time when feeding the hungry meant more to donors.

He said Catholic Charities directs people who inquire about tax breaks to their accountants. Situations can differ from donor to donor, he said, and accountants know best about taxes.

“Plus, tax laws change every year,” he said.

LeBlanc suggests that, in many cases, donors ought to donate to causes because they are good causes, not for the tax break. Donations don’t always pan out for tax breaks, but if the cause is good, they’ve nonetheless directed their donations wisely.

