The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana on Thursday opened a new club in Lake Charles, the organization's first expansion into a new community in 20 years.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter was joined Thursday by other elected officials and representatives from Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana and Cheniere Energy to announce the establishment of a Boys and Girls Club location at Columbus Circle Recreation Center in Lake Charles.
“This is a big day for Lake Charles,” Hunter said. “Today’s announcement means the re-establishment of a Boys and Girls Club of America location in the city...We are looking forward to working with Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana and Cheniere Energy to bring large-scale impacts to Columbus Circle and the youth of the surrounding community.”
Cheniere Energy is donating $100,000 to the establishment of the club and is working with Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana on a long-term partnership for the Lake Charles facility.
“The Cheniere Foundation is proud to make this significant investment in the lives of children in Southwest Louisiana,” said Maas Hinz, Cheniere's Vice President and General Manager of Sabine Pass LNG. “This partnership with the Boys and Girls Club will help ensure that students across the region will have access to programs and services that will prepare our next generation of leaders.”
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana and the Lake Charles project represents the organization’s first expansion into a new community in 20 years, the group said in an prepared statement.
“On behalf of the corporate board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to provide the youth of Lake Charles with a high-quality and impactful after-school and summer program,” said Grant Guillot, 2020 Chairman of the Board for Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.
“We believe that all kids, regardless of zip code or socioeconomic circumstances, deserve access to the opportunities and experiences provided by a Boys & Girls Club. We would like to thank Cheniere Energy and the City of Lake Charles for their commitment to this project.”