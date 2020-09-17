The shrine to Our Lady, Protectress of Storms, still stands near the Calcasieu Pass gateway to Cameron Parish, interior. Less certain is how many of the Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles’ churches will stand after storm assessment and recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura have been completed.
The Rev. Ruben Buller, diocesan vicar general, serving as chief of recovery for the diocese, said initial, ongoing efforts in the three weeks since Hurricane Laura — it was a Category 4 storm, which made landfall with 150 mph winds — have been pointed toward humanitarian relief. The process of evaluating diocesan buildings is moving forward, but the first effort is to take care of people.
“Cameron Parish is still under mandatory evacuation,” Buller said Thursday. “We will save what we can.”
But he said before decisions are made on which churches can be rebuilt, diocesan officials must meet with people from the churches themselves. They include: Sacred Heart and Our Lady Star of the Sea in Cameron; St. Eugene in Grand Chenier; St. Mary of the Lake, Lake Charles; Our Lady of Assumption, Johnson Bayou; and St. Peter the Apostle, Hackberry.
Stephanie Rodrigue, diocesan director of development, said destruction at some of the Cameron Parish churches, especially those in east Cameron, has put them beyond repair. Buller said a couple of church are repairable.
There were substantial damages at other churches in the diocese too, they said, including St. Pius X in Ragley and St. Theodore in Moss Bluff.
“The decisions will come but we have to listen to the people there,” Buller said of the Cameron churches. “We have to understand their situations. Some people may find it too difficult to rebuild themselves. After Rita and Ike, some people moved away.”
In fact, Cameron Parish population is the second-smallest in Louisiana, less than 7,000. Only Tensas Parish has fewer people. Cameron, an unincorporated community, dropped in population by 79 percent between 2000 and 2010, especially after Hurricanes Rita and Ike.
That makes decisions to rebuild more difficult, Buller said. He said the diocese is continuing to assess its damages, which will may come in the ballpark of $60 million.
Carla Richard, a parishioner at Our Lady Star of the Sea for almost 50 years, said her husband, a church trustee, is a native of Cameron and they will likely rebuild their home and remain. The couple raised their three children there. But she said she is not confident that the diocese can afford to rebuild the Our Lady Star of the Sea because it is down to about 30 regular parishioners.
“We may be consolidated with others,” she said, perhaps with parishioners at St. Eugene in Grand Chenier, if it is rebuilt, or maybe with Sacred Heart of Jesus, which has some 60-70 members.
“I don’t want to be pessimistic but three strikes and you’re out,” she said of rebuilding the Cameron church. She said the hope is that a chapel can be built at the St. Mary Star of the Sea site because a shrine has been located there since October 1963 under Most Rev. Maurice Schexnayder, second bishop of Lafayette.
But the fearsome hurricanes — Audrey in 1957, Rita in 2005, Ivan in 2008 — have taken their toll on the parish. Most Rev. Glen John Provost, bishop of Lake Charles, recognized the shrine this year as a diocesan shrine.