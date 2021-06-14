Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope pleaded no contest Monday to one of 19 charges of malfeasance in office for personally keeping court fees and reimbursements that should have been deposited in the office account.
The other 18 charges were dismissed under the plea deal signed by Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney and Pope's attorney, Brett Grayson. Pope won't spend any time in jail.
Judge Scott Privat of the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, in accordance with the plea agreement, sentenced Pope to three years at hard labor, but suspended the prison time. He also sentenced Pope to three years of active, supervised probation, with credit for time served.
Pope also was ordered to repay the $84,742.30 in court fees that he pocketed.
A December 2018 grand jury indicted Pope on 17 malfeasance charges for personally keeping the court fees in spite of a 2017 Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinion that advised the court fees belonged to the City Marshal's Office, not the marshal himself. Sixteen of the charges were dismissed with Monday's plea deal.
Also dismissed Monday were two felony counts of malfeasance in office against Pope for authorizing payments from the City Marshal's Office to attend conferences, then personally pocketing the money when Lafayette Consolidated Government reimbursed the $3,248 in expenses.
Pope served less than five months in jail following an October 2018 jury conviction on three felony counts of malfeasance not related to those taken up Monday. He was released in March.
The Louisiana Legislature recently approved and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law legislation by state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, that will allow the Lafayette City Marshal to keep some of the fees that landed Pope in trouble.
City Marshal Reggie Thomas will be able to keep court fees totaling up to 50% of his salary. He makes about $88,000 a year and will be able to keep up to $44,000 in court fees on top of that salary, boosting his pay to $132,000 a year. Any court fees exceeding $44,000 in a given year must be deposited in the City Marshal's Office account, under the new law.
Pope boosted his salary to about $200,000 a year by keeping court fees from serving eviction notices and subpoenas and garnishments.