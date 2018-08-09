Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber has finalized his proposal for a new sales tax to fund his and other law enforcement agencies in the parish.
Garber is now asking for a half-cent sales tax across the parish, down from three quarters of a cent. The estimated annual proceeds of $25 million exclude certain food and drug purchases, and Garber wants to split the tax revenues with municipal police departments. It’s not clear how much would be divvied out.
Gone from the final version of the ballot proposition is a specific dedication to the Lafayette Police Department, which stood to gain half the proceeds collected within the city, or $14 million, under the previous version.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Mowell said the intent is still to split the proceeds, but to do so via a “covenant with voters” that would be filed with the 15th Judicial District Court. The covenant, which Mowell said can be filed any time before the Dec. 8 election, would identify specifically how the money would be used.
Mowell said details of the covenant are still being worked out, and his office will share them once finalized. He estimated the Lafayette Police Department would be allocated $3 million to $4 million to pay for 80 additional officers, even though Police Chief Toby Aguillard and Mayor-President Joel Robideaux have not said they need that many.
Lafayette Sheriff's sales tax bid would bolster budgets, but where are details to justify funding levels?
Garber has received feedback that “the ask was too much,” Mowell said, resulting in the reduced proposal.
“Everything else is still set to go. We are still planning on providing assistance to Lafayette Police Department based on what their needs are,” Mowell said.
The revised ballot raised questions Thursday at the police department’s budget hearing at City Hall, where Garber’s initiative has been greeted with some head scratching. While no one wants to turn down free money, the legality of transferring sales tax money from one entity to another has been questioned.
Some, such as Councilman Bruce Conque, have suggested the council could reduce the Police Department’s budget by whatever amount the Sheriff’s Office provides, effectively diverting the new revenue to general operations.
What’s more, Garber has chosen to consult with a Lafayette police officer union on his plans, largely squeezing out Aguillard. That, among other things, has contributed to recent tension between the Garber and Aguillard.
“The sheriff has chosen from the very beginning to negotiate with the police association members,” Aguillard said Thursday, adding they are “not a real party to this conversation.”
“They are a group of people with no say so over what this city does,” Aguillard said.
Aguillard has said he wants between 290 and 300 officers, which would mean 10 to 20 more than what is budgeted for the current fiscal year. The department is currently staffed with 262 officers, or 18 below the budgeted amount. Aguillard said Thursday he has met once with Garber on the sales tax proposal, and the idea of adding 40 officers was never discussed.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and the council would have to approve any revenue sharing through an intergovernmental agreement, and Robideaux sounded less certain than Mowell on whether that will happen.
“If there’s an agreement that’s legal and works, it’s something I would certainly consider bringing forward,” Robideaux said. “But there’s nothing more than conversation at this point.”