After a day of searching, a Delcambre family has been reunited with their pet piglet Jinx.
Jinx was being held in Kaplan, which is too long of a distance for a pig to walk. Police have not confirmed if Jinx was stolen from the owners' home in Delcambre but an investigation is ongoing, KATC-TV is reporting.
On Tuesday morning, the Delcambre Police Department posted on Facebook asking for help from the public in locating the lost piglet.
Jinx was wearing a pink harness and has the number 17 tattooed on its left side, the department said.
That pink harness was later found on a hose reel at the house of the owner of the pig. Owner Brett Broussard says Jinx was harnessed when she went missing from their fenced-in back patio.
Heartbroken at the loss of the family pet was Broussard's 8-year-old daughter, Sirae.
But on Tuesday, the Delcambre Police Department posted: "Thanks to all who have shared and assisted in making a young girl very happy and bringing Jinx home!"