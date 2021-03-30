Since the season started, Ragin' Cajuns baseball fans have had more to watch than just the games being played at Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.
As the season unfolded, so did a family drama. An owl family drama, that is.
Two great horned owls moved in a few months ago, according to UL spokesman Eric Maron. They settled down in an abandonded crow's nest and sometime in February, two babies hatched.
School officials communicated with the office of Wildlife and Fisheries, Maron said, and the plan was to leave the owls undisturbed as the babies grow. Eventually, they would learn to fly and leave the nest.
"Our plan is to just let nature take its course," Maron said.
However, what often happens in nature as baby birds learn how to fly and hunt is that they fall out of the nest. The parents watch over them as they grow.
But most owls don't nest in a baseball stadium.
When first one, and then the other baby fell out of the nest, Letitia Labbie of Acadiana Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation in Youngsville evaluated the situation and decided it was too dangerous to leave the owlets in the stadium.
Labbie is a licensed wildlife rehabilitation expert who is trained and authorized to rehabilitate birds of prey. She has been working with UL to keep an eye on the family and ensure the safety of the baby owls.
"Normally, we recommend reuniting the family if you find a baby," Labbie said.
But most owl parents don't nest in a baseball stadiums.
The baby owls, which baseball fans have affectionately named Ragin' and Cajun, have joined three other owlets living temporarily at the rescue in Youngsville, along with an adult owl, who acts as a foster dad.
"He has taken over as being the parent, and he's doing a good job," she said.
Labbie said the owls are doing well, eating and growing. "Eventually, they will be released back into the wild."